It was an open secret and today, finally, it has been officially confirmed: the Vodafone Group and Zegona have reached a binding agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Vodafone Spain by the British fund.

This operation, whose value is 5,000 million euros, has shaken the Spanish market of telecommunications. The third most important operator in the country has changed owners and that, obviously, has generated a sea of ​​doubts that in most cases will be clarified in the coming months.

What will Vodafone be called from now on in our country? When will the transaction close? What consequences will it have for your customers and employees? What will happen to your mobile network and your broadband network? Let’s try to clear up some unknowns.





Who is Zegona? This British fund is not new in our country. It was founded in 2015 by former Virgin Media executives and that same year it acquired Telecable for 640 million euros. Two years later he sold it to the Euskaltel Group and became the main shareholder of the Basque telecom company. In 2019, Zegona also tried to buy Yoigo, but it was taken away by Grupo MásMóvil.

How the operation will be financed. The business value that has been granted to Vodafone Spain is 5,000 million euros. That comprises €4.1 billion in cash and up to €900 million in the form of redeemable preference shares (“RPS”). Therefore, Zegona will finance the acquisition through a combination of new debt (4.2 billion), financing from Vodafone (900 million) and a new capital increase (600 million).

When the transaction will be closed. Both companies have signed a binding agreement, but the sale of Vodafone Spain is conditional on the approval of Zegona’s current shareholders, as well as the relevant regulatory authorizations. It is estimated that the operation will be closed in the first half of 2024, optimistically, in the first quarter.

What are Zegona’s intentions. The British fund maintains a ‘buy-fix-sell’ strategy. That is, they acquire companies to make them grow and later sell them, reporting profits to their shareholders. This is what they did with Telecable and Euskaltel, and probably what they will do with the Spanish subsidiary of Vodafone.

At the moment, Zegona talks about three lines of action, but has not detailed how he is going to materialize them:

Transform the business to deliver exceptional service to clients and attractive returns to investors. Improve efficiency by reducing complexity and boosting productivity. Stabilize income with new commercial initiatives.





What will happen with Vodafone and Lowi in our country. Vodafone will continue to be called Vodafone, at least in the short term. The Vodafone Group will allow Zegona to use the Vodafone brand in Spain for 10 years and will provide certain services (including IoT and mobile roaming) for a total annual cost of approximately €110 million.

Zegona talks about “strong brands and a highly convergent customer base”, but the future commercial offer of Vodafone and Lowi is unknown today. What Eamonn O’Hare, president of Zegona, has said is that they want to provide Lowi with resources to compete with Digi in the low-cost market. And that could include television services.

What will happen to the Vodafone mobile network. With some infrastructure already in the hands of third parties like Vantage Tower, Zegona will likely want to squeeze more out of mobile networks by making more customers pay to use them. This is where a more aggressive wholesale offer would come into play that would make MVNOs switch to the Vodafone network.





What will happen to Vodafone’s broadband network. Vodafone’s current network is made up of 7.5 million homes with HFC and 3.5 million with FTTH. The possibility of getting rid of it has been on the table for several months and it is likely that Zegona wants to monetize it as soon as possible the fixed network infrastructure by selling it to a wholesale fiber operator, such as Onivia or Lyntia.

If that happens, the affected users could remain on the same network in long-term rental mode (without significant changes for customers) or switch to the Telefónica network, which would provide symmetrical fiber speed to homes inherited from the old OR NOT.

What consequences will it have for customers? A Zegona interest grow its user base organically and that could lead to a more aggressive offer from Lowi, in true Digi style. Everything indicates that Vodafone will continue to maintain its premium character and strengthen the professional segment (B2B), which reports higher income per customer.

But as we said, the changes in the commercial offer are a mystery that will be revealed in the coming months. If you are a Vodafone or Lowi customer, don’t be afraid of the conditions of your short-term rate, and if they change, you can always cancel without penalty.

What consequences will it have for employees? For the moment, Zegona has confirmed its proposal to appoint José Miguel García as CEO (former CEO of Jazztel and Euskaltel), so it is to be expected that there will be big changes in senior positions.

Eamonn O’Hare, president of Zegona, has avoided commenting on possible staff cuts, simply stating that they are going to reduce expenses in the technological field, especially in the IT department.

What will happen to the investments. One of the ways to make a business profitable is to reduce expenses and investments are one of them. Therefore, it is likely that the new Vodafone Spain will follow the example of the MásMóvil Group and Digi: adjust its investments and reduce deployment to areas with a higher concentration of users. It is another point that will be revealed in the coming months.

Images | Vodafone and Zegona

