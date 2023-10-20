We show you all the types of collectibles that you can find throughout New York in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and their exact location.

Los spider superheroes are back in New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and for this guide we are going to see all the types of collectibles that we can find in the different districts of the big city. In this section we include what the game calls “collections”necessary to complete the districts along with other activities and missions in the areas.

When we pass by, or when using the visor (R3) we will can identify some icons on the mapIf you want to clean the map well and want to get 100% out of the game, this will interest you a lot. It must also be said that not all of these collections are available from the first minute. Many of them are unlocked as we progress through the story.

Memories of MarkoPhotoshootsSpider-botsMysteriums

Most of these collections have related trophies, so they are relevant to completing the game.

New map of New York

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 returns with a renewed map to his two previous deliveries, not only visually or technically, is that we also have a small expansion in the eastern area, being able to pass over bridges or even flying through some air currents. This gives rise to some more content, and the feeling that we are not really in the same exact city.

If you have not yet seen the full map, you have an image below.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

