Notice: This post contains spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The new spider-adventure of Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leaves us with more questions than answers at the end of both its main story and other minor stories that we find in New York. The encounters with other Marvel characters, heroes and villains, are not exactly few, and let’s not talk about the references, winks and post-credits scenes!

Insomniac Games has left several doors open that lead to several DLCs (and even some spin-offs) before Marvel’s Wolverine lands on our consoles. We remind you that Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) had three DLCs:

The Heist: dedicated to Black Cat. Introduced a new story and more costumes. It was inspired by comics such as Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #194, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #226, Marvel Knights Spider-Man (2004) #4, and Marvel Knights Spider-Man (2004). #10 Turf Wars – Dedicated to Yuri Watanabe (Wraith in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2), introduces new enemy lairs, costumes, and collectibles. It was inspired by comics such as Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #130, Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #79, Hammerhead: Death of A Wise Guy (2008) #1 and Amazing Spider-Man (1999). ) #575 Silver Lining: The DLC serves as the culmination of the story The City That Never Sleeps. It introduces more story, new crimes and challenges, more costumes and episodes of “That’s the Way It Is.” It draws inspiration from comics such as Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #279, Silver Sable & The Wild Pack (1992) #1, Amazing Spider-Man (1999) #682, and Amazing Spider-Man (2015). #25. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales had no DLCs.

We’ve had time to complete the main story and all the side activities of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so we can get an idea of ​​the DLCs that may arrive in the future. It’s important to note that Insomniac Games has not confirmed any of these proposals, although it has released some hints.

Black Cat and the mystical arts

The Robbery of Marvel’s Spider-Man It was a complete success and conquered the majority of fans who played it. Black Cat or Felicia Hardy returns in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with a fairly punctual appearance and disappears from New York as quickly as it appears. Although his story is interesting.





The clues we follow with Miles Morales reveal that Felicia has a big problem: Kraven’s hunters are chasing her throughout the city. The problem is she is big enough to sneak into Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum in New York and steal the acquaintance Watoomb Scepter, a relic that belongs to the masters of the Mystical Arts. Wong used this artifact to defend the Hong Kong Shrine in the film Doctor Strange.

After a very crazy chase, Felicia tells us that her partner is in Paris and has “problems with the bad guys” because of her. Finally, we make it possible for her to travel to Paris and we keep the scepter. Her story remains incomplete and full of mysteries, so a DLC starring Black Cat herself would be ideal to explain what happened to have to resort to the Mystical Arts.

Wraith y Carnage

The history of Wraith goes back a long way. We met her at Marvel’s Spider-Man like Yuri Watanabe, captain of the NYPD. Her frustration with the judicial system caused her to leave her position in the police force and become the vigilante Wraith. Her role in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It is limited to a series of side quests called The Flame.





Yuri seeks to kill the leader of a fire-worshiping cult, The Flame, while Peter Parker just wants to lock him up. After surviving a Wraith attack thanks to Spider-Man, the villain tricks them into derailing an Oscorp train and getting his real target: a red symbiote. At that moment we discover that it is Cletus Kasady and Massacre himself. There is no room for ambiguity.

The bad thing is that they disappear after this event and we never learn more about them. Wraith assures us that he will continue looking for them and that he will let us know when he finds them, so it is more than likely that one of the DLCs for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will revolve around these villains.

Daredevil and his disappearance from Hell’s Kitchen

Unlike the previous two cases, Daredevil or Matt Murdock have not had secondary missions or appearances (quite the opposite) that could justify a possible DLC. However, recent statements by Bryan Intihar, senior creative director of Insomniac Games, have set off alarm bells.





Many players have noticed that Nelson and Murdock’s law firm has disappeared from Hell’s Kitchen. In Marvel’s Spider-Man we could see the poster, while in the sequel the letters have been erased. It’s not a mistake, since the manager said: “That’s a good question. Stay tuned. Good find.” If we have to be attentive it is because it could appear in a future DLC. Will we see Daredevil and Kingpin in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? It would be great!

Kravinoff and Chameleon’s Revenge

Kraven the Hunter or Sergei Kravinoff does not exactly end well in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Let’s say he finds in Venom the culmination of his philosophy: hunt or be hunted in the law of the fittest. However, the Kravinoff family plot goes beyond Kraven.





As we complete the strengths of Kraven’s hunters, we learn more about the members of the Kravinoff family: from the competitiveness between all its members to the desires of the villain’s children. The final resolution, after completing the last bastion, is a call between Anastasia “Ana” Tatiana Kravinoff and her father.

The daughter threatens her father and confesses that she killed Nedrocci “Ned” Tannengarden/Kravinoff (half-brother), Sasha Aleksandra Nikolaevich (her mother) and Vladimir “Vlad” Kravinoff (brother). After this, Kraven tells him: “If it’s really you, let’s see if you can get out of Volgograd in one piece.” And that’s where the conversation ends. It wouldn’t be crazy to think of a DLC dedicated to Ana and her intention to continue the work of her father.





And to top things off, we must remember that Chameleon or Dmitri Smerdyakov, Kraven’s half-brother, has his own series of collectibles (Unidentified Targets). Upon finding the last one, we discover that the villain has been hiding around New York and that he set up a trap in his penthouse upon learning that Kraven had arrived in the city. However, we discovered the hiding place and almost died with his trap.

Other characters for DLCs and spin-offs

Insomniac Games has made it clear that the launch of Marvel’s Wolverine it’s going to be long. This means that there is plenty of time for them to release DLCs for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and new minor installments like Miles Morales. And in this case there is an undisputed favorite: Venom.





The Venom symbiote not only has a special role in this spider-adventure, it also has a playable mission that has not left a single fan indifferent. So much so that many are already asking Insomniac Games for a spin-off dedicated to the symbiote before it arrives Marvel’s Wolverine.

Jon Paquette, the game’s narrative director, told Insider: “We want this sequel to have one of the best Venom stories you’ve ever experienced.” And so it has been! But he added: “we are going to launch Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and then what we’ll do is wait and see how the fans react.” The response, as expected, has been unanimous: we want Venom to have his own adventure.

Before continuing, it is necessary to clarify one nuance: Insomnic Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Wolverine shares a universe with the Spider-Man games, specifically it is Earth-1048. This has given rise to thinking that the developer could have plans to continue expanding its universe with new installments beyond Spider-Man and Wolverine.





We’ve already mentioned Venom for his own standalone game, but the adventures of Marvel’s Spider-Man have confirmed the existence of three groups of heroes: The Avengers (with the tower) and the mutants, which encompasses The Fantastic Four (with their building) and the X-Men with the mere existence of Wolverine.

In any case, it would not be crazy to think of a mini-DLC or free update that includes an introduction to the story of Marvel’s Wolverine or to confirm that the Fantastic Four are indeed roaming around New York… because we have been seeing clues since the first installments.

As for the rest of the proposals, we are left with four quite obvious ones: a new appearance of Tombstone or Sandman, and the protagonists of the two post-title scenes of the main story: the Green Goblin as Harry Osborn and the return of Doctor Octopus… although certainly these last two seem to be designed for the next installment. We’ll have to wait to find out.

