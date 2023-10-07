We review how and where to find all the stories of Baghdad, an Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectible.

Las Baghdad stories They are presented to us in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as a type of collectible, in practice they are side questsquite few everything is said, but at the end of the day necessary for those looking to complete the entire game and do it 100%. By completing a story we are awarded the “crossroads” achievement, you can see them all in our Assassin’s Creed Mirage achievement guide.

In this guide we are going to show you where to find them all and the reward we will receive for completing them.

All the stories of Baghdad

There’s a total of 6 stories from Baghdadson similar to secondary missions or contracts, but shorter. They explain a little about society, the economy, culture or beliefs and all of this is partly related to brotherhood. We will have to perform some quite specific tasks to complete them, but first, you have the map with exact locations.

We will have two stories in the desert, one in Harbiyaothers two in Abbasiya y one last one in Karj. When we are close, or we have synchronized the nearest watchtower, we will be able to see on the map or compass a golden icon with circular shape, there it is. Talk to the NPC you touch and do what they tell you, normally they will need help with some task and if it comes to searching for something, there is nothing better than eagle vision.

For completing each of the Baghdad stories we will receive a skill point to spendThat is, by doing them all we will have 6 skill points, it is highly recommended to do them as soon as possible to have an initial boost, very useful to complete the skill branches as soon as possible and strengthen our combat or stealth.

