We show you the types of abilities and how to unlock them all for both characters in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We play superheroes again in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and this time with two protagonists, which means having some very varied branches of skillsso much for Peter Parker how to Miles Morales, in addition to other combinations. It is a section that has received several changes, since we have some bases from the previous games, but now we add techniques and improvements.

The first thing is to see how to earn more skill points, to be able to develop any of the characters, and later other special skills or even related to the techniques of each one.

How to earn more skill points

We will gain one skill point (AP) for each time we level up. For this it will be necessary to gain enough experience to progress and gain levels. To do this you can complete main missions or other activities, such as crimes or collecting collectibles. Even doing stunts in the air gives you a bit of experience.

Keep in mind that PH are not sharedwe can use them for the exclusive skills of each character or the common ones, but for example, if we spend 1 AP to unlock a Miles skill, we will no longer be able to use it on Peter or in the combined ones.

How to unlock hidden skills

Hay certain skills that require progressing through the story to unlock, it is not very difficult to see where the shots are going in each one. Just move forward and you will see how the questions disappear due to certain events in the story.

There are certain skills that cost one skill point or sometimes more, depending on their relevance. Many are related to each person’s own techniques.while others improve basic aspects and combos of the character.

