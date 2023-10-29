These are the systems that have been named after scientists in Starfield.

Starfield has a total of 120 solar systems

Starfield is a science fiction role playing game that leads us to explore space and its mysteries. In this universe, the names of the star systems have a special meaning, since pay tribute to some of the scientists most important in history. These are the men and women who, with their ingenuity and curiosity expanded the frontiers of knowledge and they brought us closer to the stars.

In this article, we will go over some of the Starfield star systems that They are named after real scientists. We will see how his discoveries and inventions influenced the development of astronomy, physics, mathematics and other disciplines. We will also see how they relate to the world of Starfield and what secrets they can hide.

There are 28 systems in Starfield that are named after scientists

According to Bethesda, the complete Starfield map It has 120 different star systems, each with its own characteristics and planets. These systems have been created from real stars found within 50 light years of Earththat is, at a relatively close distance in cosmic terms.

To name these systems, Bethesda has turned to various sources of inspiration. Some have mythological names, such as Atlas or Zeus. Others have animal names, such as Wolf or Lion. And others are named after people, especially scientists, who have made great contributions to science and technology in the real world. It seems like it is a way to honor them because of everything they have contributed with their discoveries and knowledge throughout history.

Star systems named after scientists in Starfield

Al-Battani.Archimedes.Bardeen.Barnard’s Star.Bessel.Bohr.Copernicus.Copernicus Minor.Fermi.Feynman.Foucault.Hawking.Heisenberg.Huygens.Captain.Khayyam.Linnaeus .Sagan.Sakharov.Schrodinger.Van Maanen’s Star.Wolf.

As you can see, 28 of Starfield’s 120 star systems They are named after scientists. Some of them are the same ones they have had in real life, like Bernard, Kapteyn, Luyten, Van Maanen or Wolf. These are astronomers who discovered or studied these stars and that have left their mark in the field of astrophysics.

On the other hand, there are other 23 systems named after scientists that do not have a direct relationship with these stars, but rather Bethesda has decided to honor them due to its relevance in other areas of knowledge. These are some of the most important in history:

Archimedes: He was the Greek genius who revolutionized mathematics, physics and engineering. Among his inventions are the lever, the screw, the gold crown and the principle of flotation. He also calculated an approximation of the number pi and the area and volume of various geometric figures.Al-Battani: the Arab astronomer and mathematician who perfected celestial observations and astronomical tables. He precisely determined the length of the solar year, the movement of the planets and the lunar phases. He also introduced the use of sine and cosine in trigonometry.Omar Khayyam: a Persian scientist who solved cubic equations using conic sections. He also contributed to the development of algebra and geometry.Copernicus: The Polish astronomer who proposed the heliocentric model of the solar system, according to which the Earth and the other planets revolve around the Sun. His work “De revolutionibus orbium coelestium” was key to the beginning of the scientific revolution.Newton: He formulated the laws of motion and the law of universal gravitation. He also developed infinitesimal calculus, built the first reflecting telescope, and studied the nature of light and color.Huygens: was the Dutch physicist and astronomer who discovered Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, and the planet’s rings. He also designed the pendulum clock, Huygens’ principle of waves, the wave theory of light and was the founder of celestial mechanics.

These are just a few examples of the scientists who have inspired Bethesda to name the star systems in the game. Probably, if you have the best Starfield traits, you will be more likely to visit them and add them to your explored list.

