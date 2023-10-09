We recently had a rumor that pointed to Unova news on the way. Now we continue receiving Pokémon content.

In the post you have below, we can see a compilation that GameRant has prepared with which they defend why the franchise could return to Unova in the future. These are the arguments for the return of generation 5:

Release of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple with multiple references to Generation 5. Expectations for remakes of Pokémon Black and White after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Ability to avoid working on remakes and add new Gen 5 games in the style of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Proposal to launch Pokémon Black and White 3, supported by recent rumors. Game Freak focused on one main game and what comes after Gen 9 (possibly Gen 10). Black and White were the first to receive sequels instead of a third version. Rumors on Chinese networks and the leaker Riddler Khu about Pokémon Black and White 3. Possible inclusion of “Original” and “Paradox” versions in the Gen 5 games. Mentions of three merged Pokémon and Game Freak’s interest in returning to this direction.

As you can see, all these ideas They point to a return of Unova, but it has not been officially confirmed and we will have to wait to see what finally happens in the future. What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that you can consult all the Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch (2023) on the website.

Via.