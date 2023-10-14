Zoro has been evolving little by little to become one of the best swordsmen in One Piece.

Zoro may be the best swordsman of all time in One Piece

Within this universe, there are characters who have won the admiration of viewers for their stories and the incredible battles they have had during the history of One Piece. One of them is Roronoa Zoro, the great swordsman of the Straw Hat Crew who is known as one of the most powerful characters of the franchise for his combat prowess. Of course, it has reached this point because the One Piece characters have constantly evolved because they want to fulfill their dreams.

Although he has not consumed any of One Piece’s devil fruits, Zoro has earned the respect of many people in the world due to his skill with swords, his sense of honor, and his determination. Well, his power level has been increasing with each arch narrative, facing increasingly powerful enemies and overcoming your own limits. In this article, we review some of the highlights of the evolution of zoro as a warrior and as a person.

What are Zoro’s power levels?

While Zoro is considered one of the strongest characters in One Piece, It hasn’t always been like this. Like the others, he has had to improve himself to learn new techniques with his swords and become more powerful to become the best swordsman of the world.

Low level captain

Zoro surpassed this level from the beginning of his adventure, when he was capable of defeating multiple enemies without even drawing their swords. However, the character has been positioned at this level since his first defeat against Mihawk, the best swordsman in the world. Here he only dominated the three swords style at a low level (compared to the other arcs), but in the same way, he was able to overcome many pirate enemies since he began to be part of the Straw Hat Pirates crew.

Mid-level captain

This is the level that most pirates belong to. They sail the Grand Line, the most dangerous and mysterious sea in the world. These are those who have a certain reputation and who have a reward on their head. Zoro reached this level when he learned to perfect your combat style. At this point, Zoro was able to take on opponents such as Mr. 1, the Man of Steel, or Kaku, the CP9 agent.

Senior Captain

This is the level they belong to the most notable pirates and those who have a higher reward. Zoro reached this level after training for years to become the best swordsman in the world, although he still had a long way to go to fulfill his dreams. However, Zoro as a High Level Captain stands out, staying only behind Kuma and surpassing characters like Kaku.

Commander

After the battle against Kuma, only one island arrives where Mihawk lived and he remained training in this place for more than two years to become stronger. At this time, Zoro manages to overcome enemies like Pica, demonstrating his great improvement in combat and thus becoming Commander, a higher rank than Shichibukai.

Admiral

Upon reaching Admiral, Zoro gets a new sword with better attributes, while also gaining a higher mastery over his two haki. On the other hand, at this range he manages to face a combined attack from Big Mom and Kaido with his most powerful technique. Furthermore, he concretizes his great skill in finally confront Kinga combat from which he emerges victorious.

