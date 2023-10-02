Las Raids of Pokémon GO in October 2023 include a multitude of interesting creatures to defeat and capture, as long as you are prepared.

While a former Niantic employee has criticized the company, some strange things are happening in the game. A poster from 2016 has gone viral, lobby timers are being revised, and there are strong rumors of a new group feature.

But the function of Pokémon GO raids in October 2023 they remain intact, and you’ll need to meet the bosses beforehand if you want to have a chance.

What are the Raids and how to access them?

Las Raids of Pokémon GO in October 2023 They are an optional combat dynamic for players.

They occur when a Raid Boss invade a Gym, and trainers have the opportunity to defeat and capture him for special rewards. They can do it alone or in groups, which will be necessary at the higher difficulty levels.

These are the existing levels, all with different bosses and difficulties:

1 star 3 stars 5 stars Mega Raids Elite Raids

To participate in the Raids of Pokémon GO in October 2023 you will need a Raid Pass. Here is a guide to get free Raid Passes and how to use them to play from home.

Raids of Pokémon GO in October 2023

Las Raids 1 and 3 stars in Pokémon GO during October They already have new bosses confirmed. It is true that these fights may be easier, but they can still present a challenge if you are not prepared.

These are the confirmed bosses for the Raids 1 and 3 stars in Pokémon GO:

Golem Cloyster Lantern Braviary of Hisui Doduo Girafarig Gulpin Espurr Yungoos

Lower level raids have a greater variety of Pokémon to face and capture. That being said, it is possible for 1 and 3 star bosses to suddenly change during certain events. If so, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Moving now to the 5 star bosses, These are those confirmed for October 2023:

Raikou: until October 6 Entei: until October 6 Suicune: until October 6 Guzzlord: from October 6 to 20 Darkrai: from October 20 to November 3

Finally, you can take on these boosted Pokémon in the Pokémon GO Mega Raids in October 2023:

Mega Gardevoir: Until October 6 Mega Gengar: From October 6 to October 20 Mega Banette: From October 20 to November 3

Raid Hours October

Raid Hours Pokémon GO They are another way to capture the 5 star bosses in October 2023.

These are the Raid Hours confirmed in October:

Raikou*, Entei* and Suicune*: October 4 Guzzlord*: October 11 Guzzlord*: October 18 Darkrai*: October 25

They will all have a chance to be Shiny.

Tips for Pokémon GO Raids for October 2023

There are some restrictions that apply to specific Raid Hours. Here are some tips shared by Niantic:

It is best that your device detects your time zone.

The more accurate your GPS function is, the better the app’s results will be in presenting your location.

Make sure you have a fast and stable Internet connection. Try not to depend on your Wi-Fi network so as not to lose connection when moving. For this it is better to use mobile data. Get together with a group of friends to defeat the difficult Raid Hours bosses

You can improve your chances by reviewing Raid bosses beforehand and preparing a team that delivers super-effective attacks.