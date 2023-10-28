Los legendary in Pokémon GO They are as popular as in the main series, although the distribution methods are different.

Pokémon GO was recently revamped with Team GO Rocket Invasion, updating villains Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra. Meanwhile, there are other Pokémon that you surely want to capture, such as these Halloween monsters and those that come at the Festival of Lights.

But any Pokémon trainer and collector should always be aware of how many Legendaries currently exist in the Niantic app. Here we will review them all.

All the legendary of Pokémon GO

The list of Pokémon GO Legendaries has grown a lot since 2016 and has left us with tons of fun and memorable events.

Although not all Legendaries that exist are in the game, we can look forward to the future events and features they will be introduced with. Meanwhile, below you can find all the legendary currently available in Pokémon GO (The asterisks

they mean they have a Shiny variant).

Kanto (1st generation):

Mewtwo*

Moltres*

Zapdos*

Articuno*

Johto (2nd generation):

Lugia* Raikou* Entei* Suicune* Ho-Oh*

Hoenn (3rd generation):

Rayquaza*

Kyogre*

Groudon*

Regirock*

Regice*

Registeel*

Latias*

Latios*

Sinnoh (4th generation):

Giratina*

Dialga*

Palkia*

Heatran*

Uxie*

Mesprit*

Azelf*

Regigigas*

Cresselia*

Unova (5th generation):

Kyurem* Reshiram* Zekrom* Cobalion* Terrakion* Virizion* Thunder* Thundurus* Landorus* Tornadus Totem Form* Thundurus Totem Form* Landorus Totem Form*

Kalos (6th generation):

Alola (7th generation):

Cosmog Cosmoem Tapu Koko Tapu Lele Tapu Bulu Tapu Fin

Galar (8th generation):

How to capture Legendaries in Pokémon GO

You will be able to capture Legendaries in Pokémon GO through special events dedicated to a specific one.

You’ll usually find them in 5-star or higher Raids, such as Dark Raids or Elite Raids. These are events where a boss takes over a Gym or point of interest, and players are challenged to defeat it. The stars represent the difficulty of the boss. The legendary of Pokémon GO

They will not appear in Raids lower than 5 stars.

However, there is a requirement to participate. Players will need a Raid Pass, a type of entry that has generated a lot of controversy in 2023. If there is a Raid near your location, you will receive a notification inPokémon GO . You can also use the Campfire app to stay informed through the community. This is also a good way to get companions to participate in 5-star Raids andcapture Legendaries in Pokémon GO

.

Legendaries with exclusive methods Some Pokémon GO Legendaries

They will have a different capture process. This is the case for the Galar versions of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno, which do not appear in 5-star Raids. Instead, you’ll have to search for them like Pokémon

wild using daily Adventure Incense, although they are still extremely difficult to find. They may be the most difficult to capture in the entire game.

Another example is the newly introduced Zygarde, as it requires you to use the Routes function to collect cells and obtain it in its complete form. This is not something specific to Legendaries in Pokémon GO. In fact, some Pokémon singular

like Mew or Celebi are usually obtained through special research. Legendaries currently available in

Pokémon GO

After seeing this long list, you probably want to get a new Legendary in Pokémon GO as soon as possible.

However, there is currently only one Mythical Pokémon in Raids: Darkrai. That being said, there is one legendary that you will definitely want to capture, and it is Dark Lugia. You can find him as a boss in Dark Raids.

You can also get Dark Regigigas by beating Giovanni in the Team GO Rocket Invasion.

What are the absent Legendaries? As you have surely noticed, not all Legendaries are available in PokémonGO

. However, it is expected that the app will add them in the future through special events, as has happened throughout 2023. Los Pokémon

Legendaries that have yet to arrive are the following:

Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions