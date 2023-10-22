We show you all the techniques available for both heroes in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and when each one is unlocked.

Join the conversation

Las techniques a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 son special abilities, with great damage and the ability to quickly gain the advantage in combat. All these They are used with L1 + another button depending on the skill that we want to do. Besides They can be improved from the skills section or exchanged for others in the same slot. Whenever we use a technique it will have a recharge time.

Peter Parker TechniquesMiles Morales Techniques

Let’s see below All the techniques of each hero in the game. Not to be confused with single or combined abilities. Here we can take a maximum of 4 techniques per characterso you will have to choose in many cases.

Peter Parker Techniques

Spider-barrade (from the beginning): Unleashes a series of spider-arm attacks that deal damage to an enemy. Used with L1+Square.Spider-whip (unlocked during “Surface Tension”): Lift enemies into the air. Can be used against enemy gorillas. Used with L1+X.Spider-career (unlocked by skills): You propel yourself forward and damage the enemies you encounter along the way. Used with L1+Triangle.Spider-shock (unlocked by skills): Shocks enemies with electric web cables, leaving them vulnerable to attacks. Used with L1+Circle.Symbiote Punch (unlocked during “Good Men”): Performs a tentacle punch that knocks enemies back and can leave them stuck to walls or floors. Used with L1+Square.Symbiote Strike (unlocked by skills): Strikes towards enemies, gathering them together and launching them into the air. Used with L1+Triangle.Symbiote Pull (unlocked by skills): Grab several enemies to pull them towards you. Used with L1+X.Symbiote Burst (obtained during “Stay Positive”): Throw symbiote spikes in all directions to damage and knock enemies back. Used with L1+Circle.Anti-Venom Bomb (obtained during “Fix Things”): Launches a volatile symbiote projectile that explodes on contact, damaging all enemies within its range. Used with L1+Square.Anti-Venom Punch (obtained during “Fixing Things”): Performs a tentacle punch that knocks enemies back and can leave them stuck to walls or floors. Used with L1+Square.Anti-Venom Strike (obtained during “Fix Things”): Launch yourself into the air and kill enemies when you land. Used with L1+Triangle.Anti-Venom Pull (obtained during “Fix Things”): Grab several enemies to pull them towards you. Used with L1+X.Anti-Venom Burst (obtained during “Fixing Things”): Throw symbiote spikes in all directions to damage and knock enemies back. Used with L1+Circle.Anti-Venom Tempest (obtained during “Fixing Things”): Unleashes a series of damaging symbiote tentacles that lift nearby enemies into the air. Used with L1+X.

Miles Morales Techniques

Poison Fist (from the beginning): A devastating bioelectric punch. Applies poison stun to the main target and any enemies behind it. Used with L1+Square.Chain Lightning (obtained during “Not If I Can Help It.”): Attacks an enemy with a lightning bolt that chains with two other enemies. Use with L1+Square.Poison Crushes (from the beginning): Smashes the ground with a poison-powered punch at nearby enemies, knocking them back. Used with L1+Circle.Poison Run (Skill Unlocks): Run towards an enemy and knock them back with a burst of poison. Used with L1+Triangle.Thunderous Impact (obtained during “Master Illusionist”): Instantly hit distant targets and land with a burst of evolved poison that knocks back a group of enemies. Used with L1+Triangle.Poison Leap (Skill Unlock): Press L1+X to blow up all nearby enemies and apply poison stun to them. Used with L1+X.Reverse Flow (unlocked during “No Escape”): Releases a pulse of evolved poison energy that attracts enemies. Used with L1+Circle.Galvanize (obtained during “Fix Things”): Throw an enemy and electrocute them along with nearby enemies. Attack an enemy in the air to release more lightning bolts. Used with L1+X.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation