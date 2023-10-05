Protagonist in the success in the Champions League, he resisted the temptations of the transfer market and at 36 years old remains an added value

Pedro stands out with his 78 Champions League appearances and 25 titles, giving Lazio the victory in Glasgow. The 36-year-old Spaniard’s header in the 50th minute of the second half against Celtic took Sarri’s team to the top of Group E, alongside Atletico Madrid. A feat at the photo finish of the match with his seventeenth goal in the Champions League (the previous one six years ago with Chelsea). He had taken over 12 minutes earlier. With very specific tasks even if the search for goals was not a priority. “Sarri told me to work especially on defense because we were suffering and had given Celtic the initiative a little too much in the last minutes. Then we found that play with the perfect assist from Guendouzi and I scored that goal. For this victory at the end which is very important in the team’s moment”. A strike from a champion that can mark the turning point in Lazio’s season dealing with unexpected difficulties in the championship (four defeats in seven days).

Last Saturday the scream of the goal at the end of the match against Milan was strangled by the offside found on Immobile, canceling the splendor of his parable capable of mocking Maignan. Four days later Pedro returned to Scotland. Finding a leading role again after the various ankle problems suffered at the start of the season. In July he renewed with Lazio, putting aside the attentions of Tenerife, who however resurfaced in recent weeks, confident in a chance for the January transfer window. But offers had also been sent to him from Arabia and the United States. The possibility of appearing again in the Champions League has taken over. Together with the feeling with Maurizio Sarri, who had coached him at Chelsea and then pushed for his transfer from Roma in August 2021.

The goal in Glasgow demonstrates how important and decisive Pedro can prove to be in Sarri’s Lazio. He was Messi’s sidekick at Barcelona, ​​then moved to the Premier League with Chelsea before arriving at Roma in 2020. With Mourinho he ended up on the fringes of the Giallorossi project and his experience in Italy seemed headed for an early terminus. Lazio relaunched him benefiting from his experience and his international depth. One more starter for the external lanes of Sarri’s trident. With the Lazio shirt he scored 18 times in 94 appearances. This season, it also causes his physical problems, despite making seven appearances he played for just 94 minutes. Never as owner. On Sunday against Atalanta in the match at the Olimpico he could have space from the start. Not just in the wake of the Scottish feat. Pedro with his 36 years can always be an added value for Sarri’s Lazio.

