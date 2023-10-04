This theory hints that One Piece’s biggest mysteries could be connected.

This interesting theory gives clues that the great mysteries of One Piece could be connected.

It is no secret to anyone that the plot of One Piece contains a large number of mysteries that have generated many doubts in fans, because as the story has developed, They have introduced more enigmas that have shocked the followerssince the creativity and insight of Eiichiro Oda He seems to have no limits when it comes to leaving clues in the series.

After having entered its final stretch, the mysteries have increased in One Pieceas more and more details emerge that show the large number of enigmas and loose ends that still remain to be tied up in the series, which has led to Many fans dedicate themselves to trying to find answers on their own.as they have created several very interesting theories that may not be far from reality.

In fact, there are a very interesting theory that has been gaining strength within the fandom, which could explain all the mysteries of One PieceWell, apparently, these enigmas could be connected, as this assumption indicates.

All One Piece mysteries could be connected, according to a new theory

As we have already mentioned, since the beginning of One Pieceevery detail and element that has been shown in the series seems be part of a network of mysteries that the mangaka has introduced for years, since from the vast universe full of surprising islands to the enigmatic history of the Empty Century and the identity of some of its characters, this series has left many loose ends that have been the subject of interest from fans, who have been making some speculations and theories regarding these details.

One of the most convincing theories and that gives indications that all the great mysteries of One Piece could be connected has been created by the youtuber Drop the Pizza, since she has indicated that the world of One Piece had a 90 degree inclination, which reversed the position of the poles, generating great consequences in the geography of this universe. Likewise, this assumption has also given a very interesting clue, since it has revealed the similarity that the universe created with Oda has with Uranus, one of the planets in the solar system.

And everything seems to indicate that the mangaka has based himself on this planet to develop his vast universethis being a detail that could connect many of the biggest mysteries of the series, as many fans have theorized, since the recent revelations that Oda has made make these assumptions increasingly plausible.

According to these theories, the world of One Piece could be strongly inspired by Uranus, since this planet has a similar blue appearance and a red ring (created by its planetary rings), having a great similarity to the Red Line. Likewise, of all the planets in the Solar System, Uranus is the only one that rotates sideways and has its poles and axes parallel to its orbital plane.since it goes through each quarter of its 84-year orbit with one pole facing the sun, while the other hemisphere goes through a 21-year winter, yes the universe of One Piece was inclined this way in the past.

This detail could give greater meaning to Kozuki Toki’s prophecy about the dawn that would come in twenty years, as well as her decision to send the Nine Red Scabbards exactly twenty years into the future, which gives a new interpretation to the decision of the matriarch of the Kozuki clan, since she has lived since the Void Century. Likewise, this theory of the tilt of the world of One Piece and the similarity with Uranus has gained greater strength after the recent revelations that Oda has made, because if true, this would mean that the planet rested on its side with its axis passing through Reverse Mountain and Fishman Island, which were the ancient north and south poles. .

This theory has served to lay the foundations and suggest that if it were true that the One Piece universe had a 90 degree tilt in the past it would have had serious and unimaginable consequences that could explain several mysteries that have been generated regarding the races, geographies of the series.

Lunaria could have evolved to survive extreme climate, according to this theory

One of the biggest mysteries in One Piece is the Lunariawhich could be related to the theory of the tilt of the planet, since an orbit similar to that of Uranus would have caused an extreme climate in which only a small part of the Earth would be habitable. In fact, these conditions would be very severe on the Red Line and around each of the poles, if so, the first inhabitants such as the Lunaria they would have had to adapt to extreme temperatures and live in the dark for months or years, which could have led them to evolve.

The Lunaria could have evolved to cope with these extreme conditions caused by the tilt of the planet, since that would explain their invulnerability and the fire on their backs, since these characteristics could have been very useful to survive the climatic hostility of the Earth at that time. Likewise, other races without the same capabilities as the Lunaria could have made some inventions to survivewhich could have given rise to the existence of Devil Fruits.

Rising sea levels could explain why many islands are submerged

The planet’s tilt could have caused large changes in sea levels each time the hemispheres rotatedwhich would cause large glaciers to melt, creating extreme floods that would have completely changed the geography of the islands in One Piece.

This detail would explain why many islands have shown signs of having been submerged in the past or some that sank completely, as was the case of the old Wano Countrywhich has large walls built around it that were possibly created to counteract the flooding generated by these extreme conditions.

Besides, This theory could also explain how the Impel Down underwater prison was built. and some other details of this enigmatic island and some other places that have shown signs of flooding from having been submerged in the past.

Notably The theory about the tilt of the planet and the change of axis is one of the most interesting and plausible in the seriesas it covers several crucial details of the vast Oda universe in an exceptional way, providing an astonishing explanation of the geography of One Piece and How this could hold the key to connecting all your mysteriessince these assumptions are not very far from reality, and that has been evidenced by the development of the last chapters of the manga.

