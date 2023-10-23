We show you all the Prowler stashes that are hidden in New York City in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and the rewards we can get.

He renewed map of new york In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 it has many hidden secrets, and one of the main activities with Miles Morales will be to search for the old stashes of his uncle Aaronalso know as Prowler, one of the villains of the saga. These Prowler stashes are not exactly a collectible, they count in the quest section, but it is obviously a secondary activity.

All Prowler StashesRewards

As we mentioned, it is something to do only with Miles, and it makes sense because they are unlocked after an event with his uncle in the main story (“Redresses” mission), so you will end up seeing them as you progress for sure. We are going to see in this guide the exact location of each stash.

All Prowler Stashes

There’s a total of 10 Prowler caches hidden around New York City. You have to locate them first, easy if we pass by and see an area delimited by a purple light, they are usually on the roofs. We will have to use the scanner and complete a related minigame to access the stash. Below you have a map with the exact location of each one.

We will have to find a safe with Prowler’s typical colors, by interacting with the box we will receive our rewards, there is nothing more. In fact, the first stash counts as a tutorial, so there aren’t that many. You can also use the interactive map and take a closer look at other activities in the city.

Rewards

We will receive 300 experience and 3 rare components for each cache that we collect. By getting them all we will have an extra 2000 experience and 8 rare components. Very useful for raising levels or improving gadgets, creating new suits or technologies. In addition to this we will take the “Guarantor” trophy.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

