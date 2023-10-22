We show you all the main abilities and unlocks for Peter Parker in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Join the conversation

Both characters have unique abilities in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, in this case we are going to focus on Peter Parker, the original superhero, whose main improvement is the paws or mechanical arms which we will use a lot for combos and special techniques. Below we show you the list with all its skills and improvements.

All of Peter Parker’s abilities

Below you have all of Peter Parker’s abilities. Remember that We will unlock some branches of skills as we advance in the storythe rest is simply using the skill points that we get as we level up.

Spider-whiplash: Press L1+X to lift enemies into the air. Works on enemy gorillas.Symbiote Strike (branch unlockable by advancing the story): Press L1+Triangle to hit enemies and throw them into the air.Symbiont Pull: Press L1+X to grab several enemies and pull them towards you.Overload – Don’t resist: increases the amount gained on the meter.Overload – Ready to Shine: techniques are fully recharged by using a full overload bar.Overload – Alien Harmony: Overload mode lasts significantly longer.Overload – Peak Power: In Overload mode, techniques take half as long to recharge.Symbiote Strike – Extended: Extends the distance traveled and greatly increases the number of enemies you can grab and throw into the air.Symbiote Pull – Empowered: ignores the limit of enemies dragged by the symbiote pull.Symbiote Burst – Power: The symbiote burst causes a larger reaction that deals even more damage.Symbiote Punch – Symbiote Punch: the symbiote punch now launched the gorillas into the air.Spider-career: Press L1+Triangle to propel yourself forward and deal damage to enemies in your path.Spider-race – Tornado: The spider-race draws more distant enemies to Spider-Man.Spider-shock: Press L1+Circle to shock enemies with electric web cables, leaving them vulnerable to your attacks.Spider-race – Express Tangle: The spider-race entangles the first three targets it hits.Spider-shock – Overload: The spider-shock now sends an energy surge that chains with additional enemies.Spider-Bursage – Powerful Impact: The last hit of the spider-barray has an area of ​​effect concussion that can affect more targets.Spider-Barge – Brute Force: Spider-Barge recharges faster.Spider-whiplash – Electrified: spider-whip now sends out an electrical current that stuns enemies in the area of ​​effect.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

Join the conversation