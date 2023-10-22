We show you all the main abilities and unlocks for Miles Morales in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Both characters have unique abilities in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, in this case we are going to focus on Miles Morales, the spider hero of Harlem, whose main difference with the classic is its poison power or force of electricity and the camouflagecapable of making us invisible for a time.

All Miles Morales abilities

Below you have all of Miles Morales’ abilities. Remember that We will unlock some branches of skills as we advance in the storythe rest is simply using the skill points that we get as we level up.

Poison Race: Press L1+Triangle to dash towards an enemy and launch them into the air with a burst of poison.Poison Fist – Concentrated Strength: Poison Fist exerts force in a cone from the main target and knocks back all enemies in its range.Poison Leap: Press L1+X to blow up all nearby enemies and apply poison stun to them.Poison Race – Double Race: Right after performing a poison dash, press L1+Triangle to continue with a second poison dash at no cost.Poison Leap – Mastery: If you use Poison Leap against a single target, Poison Leap cooldown starts at 50%.Poison Crushes – Shake: Press L1+Circle a second time during a poison smash attack to launch enemies into the air.Chain Lightning – Overwhelming Power: Increases the number of lightning bolts from the skill from 3 to 6.Thunderous Impact – Static Burst: The thunderous impact gets a second charge.Reverse flow – Increase: If more than 4 enemies are affected by the reverse flow, the impact when they are brought together generates three bolts that hit several additional targets.Galvanize – Shock and fear: After lifting an enemy off the ground with Galvanize, hold Triangle to pull them toward the ground and cause a bioelectric blast around the landing zone, dealing damage.Bioabsorption: Hit stunned enemies with poison to recharge the techniques a bit.Poison clouds: poison techniques leave a cloud of poison that heals you, recharges the techniques a bit, and stuns enemies. Clouds of evolved poison will detonate and knock down enemies.Critical Poison Stun: There is a small chance that enemies stunned with poison will suffer a critical stun, leaving them open to a finisher without needing to use the concentration bar.Critical Poison Stun: There is a small chance that enemies stunned with poison will suffer a critical stun, leaving them open to a finisher without needing to use the concentration bar.Mega Venom Blast – Powerful Beacon: The Mega Venom Blast generates a flash of light that blinds human enemies outside the damage area.Poison mega-raphage – Self-care: concentration is filled by using the poison megaburst.Poison Megaraphage – Recharge: Increases the meter gain of the Mega Venom Blast.Mega Venom Blast – Reinforcement: Techniques are partially recharged for each enemy hit by the Mega Burst of Poison.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

