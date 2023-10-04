Throughout the more than 1,000 chapters, Luffy has revealed various interesting transformations.

If we talk about iconic Shonen characters, then it is impossible not to highlight Luffy, the protagonist of the story created by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece. The captain of the Straw Hat crew is the favorite of millions of people, who enjoy the young man’s personality, his determination and his ideals that lead him in the direction of his dreams of becoming the King of the Straw Hats. Pirates. For all this and more he is one of the best characters in the work.

Throughout the more than 1,000 chapters of the One Piece manga, Luffy has had to face all kinds of opponents powerful ones that get in the way of his dreams and those of his friends. So the protagonist has had to demonstrate the fruit of his training and determination, which has resulted in some mythical transformations.

In Luffy’s case, although their fruit seemed to be quite silly, has turned out to be one of the most powerful in history. And through this, the young man has achieved new impressive transformations.

Gear Second

During the great battle of Enies lobby, in which the Straw Hats faced CP9, Luffy demonstrated his first major transformationwhich was not only epic because of the form it showed, but also because it allowed him to turn around his confrontation against Blueno.

Gear Second or Second Gear is a transformation of Luffy that allows him speed up blood circulation throughout your body, allowing you to obtain improvements in your agility, speed and power. And thanks to the operation of this technique, the young man’s skin becomes redder and gives off steam.

This form of Luffy is more optimized for speed, which allowed him overcome many of your opponents and attack before them. In addition, his strength is increased. But, before the timeskip, every time this gear was used, the young man would run out of energy and couldn’t move for a while.

Gear Third

If Gear Second was more focused on speed, then Gear Third or third Gear focuses more on strength and destructive power. In this form, Luffy inflates his bones so that his limbs, or his entire body, grow enormously and can attack with great power.

However, before the time skip, every time Luffy used Gear Third, it resulted in a considerable reduction in size, turning into a dwarf for a few minutes. Although over time this problem has ceased to exist.

Nightmare Luffy

This is a very interesting transformation, since was not reached by Luffy’s hard work and training.but by a series of events when he was on Moria’s ship.

“Nightmare Luffy” is the name of this transformation in which the Straw Hat captain is possessed by a lot of shadows, gaining the physical abilities that these people used to have in life. Furthermore, his appearance has also changed, becoming blue in color and extremely powerful.

However, it is precisely for these conditions that may never appear again in the history. But, at the time, it was an interesting transformation and with it he managed to improve his chances of beating Moria, the former Shichibukai.

Gear Fourth

During his training with Rayleigh, Luffy mastered the basics of Haki, as well as learned more about ways to use its fruit. And in this way he devised a new transformation, Gear Fourth, in which he combined his ability to inflate his body, but with Haki.

It should be noted that the first time Gear Fourth was shown It was during Luffy’s battle against Doflamingo.. In this battle, the Straw Hat captain revealed one of the variants of this state.

El Gear Fourth: Bounce Man, It is the version of this transformation in which Luffy inflates the upper part from his body and uses Haki to empower himself. Additionally, he can fly by propelling himself with his legs. This form is focused more on damage and being strong.

While, Gear Fourth: Tank Man It is a variant that was shown at the beginning of the Whole Cake arc.. This transformation focuses on defense, so Luffy inflates his torso and covers it with Haki, obtaining a large barrier.

Then we have Gear Fourth: Snake Man, which is the latest variant of Luffy’s Fourth Gear and which this was revealed at the end of his fight against Katakuri. This form focuses on agility and speed, but thanks to this it manages to inflict a large amount of damage. Plus, it looks intimidating.

Gear Fifth

Luffy’s most recent transformation, in both the manga and anime, is Gear Fifth. This is the craziest and most powerful way of all so faras it was achieved thanks to the awakening of the protagonist’s fruit and his mastery over advanced Haki.

In this sense, Luffy’s Gear Fifth is capable of doing everything you can imagine, gaining great freedom. It can turn its surroundings into rubber and can even catch lightning bolts and then launch them.

He can also fly and become giant. Furthermore, he has great destructive power. It should be noted that this is the power of legends, by Joy Boy. However, this great power is not free, since the young man suffers some negative consequences every time he uses it, such as accelerating his aging or altering his heart rate.

Maybe, in time, Luffy manages to master this transformation and you will no longer have to suffer these problems. But in the meantime, she should think twice before using it in combat. In fact, it should be his last resort.

