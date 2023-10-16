Los Mugiwara en One Piece They are the most energetic and favorite crew of most viewers, and not only because they are led by the protagonist.

Between the details about Saint Jaygarcia Saturn and the terrible truth of the World Government in God Valley, players are attentive to spoilers for all chapters of the manga. But after more than 1000 chapters of adventure, we may forget to delve into the main cast.

The truth is that in the Straw Hats there is so much diversity that we tend to lose sight of each one’s origin. On this occasion we will review all the Mugiwara de One Piece who can’t swim because they ate a devil fruit.

Monkey D. Luffy

We begin the list with none other than the protagonist of the series and founder of the Mugiwara de One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy.

Everyone should know about Luffy’s fruit since it is the central theme of the series. Luffy is a “rubber man” because he ate the Gomu-Gomu no Mi. This allows him to stretch his body as if it were made of rubber, allowing him to take advantage of the laws of physics such as friction to generate energy.

However, the most recent chapters of One Piece have shown that there is still much more to know about Gomu-Gomu no Mi. Luffy’s adventures in Wano and his confrontation with the Kaido Pirates revealed that she is actually the legendary Hito-Hito no Mi model Nika. And there is still a lot we don’t know about her origin.

Nico Robin

Nico Robbin is not only an archeology genius, but also one of the most fearsome Mugiwara en One Piece because of its fruit Work-Work for Me.

Robin ate the Devil Fruit when she was a child, and since then she can create body parts on any surface. With this power she can create hands or legs on any place, including other living beings.

If a pair of hands always comes to the rescue, imagine what it’s like to have hundreds of them with just one member of your crew. Robin is a threat to the world government not only because of his fruit power, but also because of his high knowledge of the world’s past. That is why since he joined the Mugiwara of One Piece, alarm bells have not stopped ringing in the navy.

Tony Tony Chopper

We continue the list with the most adorable Mugiwara en One Piecethe clever Tony Tony Chopper.

Chopper’s case is quite peculiar in the entire series. You would think that he is a human who ate a Devil Fruit which turned him into a reindeer, but it’s quite the opposite. Chopper was a reindeer who one day ate the Hito-Hito no Mi fruit, a fruit that allows him to turn into a human.

Those who know about One Piece know that the “Human-human” fruits are the most unpredictable, and Chopper’s case is not far behind. This not only gave him the intelligence of a human, but also allowed him to acquire different forms of human, from the most agile to the most robust.

He has also learned to enhance these forms thanks to his intelligence and knowledge of medicine. Chopper is definitely a wonder of nature and a strong point of the Mugiwara en One Piece.

Brook

Brook’s story is dark and at the same time moving, and that is why he became a favorite Mugiwara de One Piece.

Brook’s past is quite sad. She used to belong to a crew known as the Rumbar Pirates, but they were attacked by a powerful enemy with poisoned arrows. After his doctor died, everyone on the crew started dropping like flies. And unfortunately, Brook suffered the same fate.

But the curious thing is that Brook had consumed the Yomi-Yomi no Mi, a fruit that does nothing in life, but allows the soul to return to life after death. It took Brook more than a year to find his body turned into bones, and he spent another 50 years wandering alone on his ghost ship.

This until he met Luffy and became one of the Mugiwara de One Piece. With his ghost abilities he has helped the pirates in combat, using the cold of death and his sword to fight. She is also very useful for reconnaissance when she becomes a ghost.