We teach you how to get all the trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 up to the long-awaited platinum by completing 100% of the game.

We are going to show you the Complete list of trophies to complete 100% and get the desired platinum from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new adventure of Peter Parker y Miles Morales. The open world of Insomniac Games It brings us a lot of content, but luckily we have a platinum simple and not very longwe leave you with some details of the game and below the complete list.

Platforms: PS5Hours for 100%: 30 hours approx.Online trophies: there is no.Missable trophies: there is no.

All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 trophies

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 features a total of 42 trophies.

TrophiesDescriptionBehind the Masks Complete “Grand Finale” Data Collector Complete “Target Identified” Crimson Hour Complete “It Was My Destiny” Leave Us Alone Complete “Don’t Be Afraid” The Great Hunt Complete “Everything Can Be Broken” Medicine Complete “He Chosen You” Another Path Complete “There’s No Escape” Brooklyn PrideComplete “A Gift”My CommunityComplete “Hard Bop”I’m QuittingComplete “You’re Not Like That”You’ll Need HelpComplete “Surface Tension”Heal the WorldComplete the main storySuperiorComplete all districts to 100%ExterminatorComplete all quest nestsGrains of SandAssemble the Broken MemoriesSearch and destroyComplete all Hunter basesYour friend and neighbor Spider-ManComplete all TAYVSMFontal requestsComplete all EMF experiments GuarantorComplete all Prowler stashesCool wireless protocolsSolve the mystery of the origin of the Spider-BotsHome run!Go through all the bases in Big Apple StadiumLet it goAs Miles, find the science trophy that Miles and Phin won togetherYou know what to doAs Peter, visit Aunt May’s graveA new adventureHelp HowardNew York, New YorkComplete all photo sessionsTo the maxBuy all upgrades gadgetsEquippedBuy all available suitsFully chargedBuy all Spider-Man suit tech upgradesStylishEquip yourself with a suit styleA new suitGet the black suitResourcedCollect 10,000 total componentsAmazingReach the maximum level OverloadUse symbiote techniques 25 times during symbiote overloadEvolvedDefeat 100 enemies with evolved poison techniquesArmed and dangerousDefeat 100 enemies with spider-arm techniquesOn the tightropePerform 25 stealth takedowns from the web cableOn the limitPerform 30 aerial acrobatics in a row without touching the groundFull speed As Miles, use the reverse flow to collect 6 or more enemies simultaneouslyElevationGlide with the cobwebs from the financial district to Astoria (wind tunnels also work)ChofTry to do a stunt and fail before “landing” on the groundAntidoteDefeat a symbiote under the effects of anti-VenomDedicatedGet all the trophies in the game

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

