These are the codes that you can redeem this October 2023 in Marvel Snap, the popular card game for mobile devices and PC.

If you like the Marvel universe, you probably already know Marvel Snap very well. It is one of the best games based on these characters, developed by Nuverse and Second Dinner Studios for iOS, Android and PC.

In essence, it is a card game with the heroes and villains of the MCU. Its greatest strength is the multiplayer mode, which allows us to compete with other players or participate in tournaments.

To win in Marvel Snap, you need to have a good deck of cards. But you also need a few special items and credits, because the in-game store will be very useful to you.

Now that we are in October, we share with you a list with all active codes for Marvel Snap during this month (some expire in November or December) of

Redeem codes in Marvel Snap

The first thing of all is to explain to you How to redeem codes in Marvel Snap. If you have ever done it before, you surely know that it is very simple and only takes a few minutes.

Of course, you have to do it from the browser, whether on a PC or mobile device. Any active code will provide you with a reward, unless it has already expired.

To redeem codes on Marvel Snap, you must go to the official Nuverse page. Enter this link, and select the ”Redeem Code” tab.

Now you have to fill in the gap corresponding to the verification ID. That is, your Marvel Snap username. Once this is done, we are left with the last box.

In the Redeem Code tab, enter the code you want to use, and click accept. You will automatically receive the reward in your account associated with Marvel Snap.

Codes active in October 2023

Below we share the active codes for Marvel Snap in October 2023. Some expire in November and Decemberas we indicated.

They are the following:

PRHTEFDVSW9 (No expiration date) XVJ82GR93IY (No expiration date) HCBTQYLN4 (No expiration date) 1RENDZG6A5V (November 19th) 48CNLDW9FK (November 26) 0UKJBGEO3 (October 27th) DOXAGF514W6 (December 5th) M2K4F83V1N0G (November 8th) PRHTEFDVSW9 (October 22) XVJ82GR93IY (October 16) HCBTQYLN4 (October 16) NBUPHX14YVE (November 14th) P3BZKLX920GY (November 7) EDVZ9YRP7CW (November 18th)

Redeeming codes is a good way to get completely free items and credits in Marvel Snap. To cite an example, in August 2023 players got up to 750 credits with codes SNAP2434 and GAMESCOM.

