On October 20, 21 and 22 in Plaza Liberación, the second edition of AutoArt World GDL 2023 will be launched where local artists will be working on 20 high-end cars from different brands such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Rolls-Royce and BMW, among others, as highlighted by Alfredo Aceves Fernández, general coordinator of Economic Development of the government of Guadalajara.

“This is to be able to get to know and see luxury sports cars up close, but in addition, the cultural ingredient is added where artists from Jalisco with different trajectories and styles, will make an intervention, and that gives it a very special touch to this event that takes place in many cities in Mexico and the United States and that this tour closes here in Guadalajara, so we are very happy to welcome back AutoArt, which was a success in its first edition.”

Also remember that the cars that will be intervened will be part of the alliances that AutoArt makes with different agencies and people, “many of them donate the intervention so that the exhibition can be held during these three days.” All the artists participating are from Jalisco and among them are José Luis Malo, Anna Cooke, Trepo Parker, Javier Malo and Vero Jiménez, among others.. The theme for creatives is free, however, Alfredo recalled that in the case of José Luis Malo, he will develop a concept more oriented towards the children of the Nariz Roja civil association, which also joins this important event as part of the social responsibility it has with the community.

THE INFORMER/ A. Navarro

The intention, Alfredo Aceves recalled, is that the public can enjoy the event in groups of 20 people, with a duration of between five and seven minutes.. The hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. only on the 21st and 22nd.. “These groups will be able to admire the works of art, with the intention that (the tour) be agile so that many people can see these great cars up close with these great interventions.”

For his part, Charly Meier, CEO of Grupo Markethink and AutoArt World, highlights that as part of the organization they are very happy because the city continues to believe in this traveling project that they carry throughout Latin America. “We are closing the 2023 tour here in Guadalajara, which excites us very much. Let’s make an AutoArt model different in the show, no one knows it more than me, but it will be a surprise”, in that sense, he highlighted that it will be a performance in addition to the work that the artists are going to develop, “on Friday, October 20, they are going to experience an inexplicable and surreal”.

Remember that the concept of Autoart World was born in Mexico City in 2016, where States, consulates and brands began to join. Finally, remember that the car vinyls, when the exhibition ends, they will seek to recover them to donate them, “that is the next stage, we are bringing specialists from the United States to be able to remove the vinyl without it suffering damage and this later going to causes social”. Charly also shared that during those days there will be interventions on murals and there will be a sculptor sculpting the AutoArt logo, “in the end it will be a very cool art party.” Next year, AutoArt will go to Caracas in March, then to Medellín and then to San Miguel de Allende and Puebla.

THE INFORMER/ A. Navarro

FS

Themes

AutoArt World GDL What to do in Guadalajara

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions