Tania Llasera and Supremme Deluxe are working hard to get the contestants to guess the hidden words and advance to the next round. Although they have gotten stuck with some, others are catching on quickly thanks to the connection they have created with their playmates.

On this occasion, Supremme has been in charge of starting to give clues about the word punch. The drag queen tried it with a swipe and, although she stayed close to her, her partner couldn’t find the password.

Tania Llasera came up big when it was her turn and gave it her all representing the word big tits. Edurne was shocked by the presenter’s clue and the only thing that came to her mind was a great body.

Finally, and after many clues, it was Álex who managed to reach punch after joining the words hand and closed. What a pain to even guess it! Press play and relive the moment!