There are many absolute world leaders among the participants. Such as Julia Krajewski, Olympic title holder from Tokyo, second at the 2022 World Cup and winner in Boekelo in 2018. The 2022 world champion Yasmin Ingham and the number three of the World Cup Tim Price are also coming to Twente again. Price, number two in the world rankings, won for the second time on Twente soil last year after 2017. This is just a small selection from the strong field of participants.