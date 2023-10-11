All flights to and from London Luton Airport have been suspended following a major fire in one of its multi-storey car parks on Tuesday evening. Fifteen vehicles from Bedfordshire Fire Brigade attended the fire, saying Terminal Car Park 2 had suffered a “significant structural collapse”.

At the moment there appear to have been no serious injuries, but four firefighters and a member of airport staff were taken to hospital after inhaling smoke. The British Rescue Service also said one person was treated at the scene. The first call to the fire brigade came in at 8.47pm about a car on fire on the third floor, but the fire spread quickly – it was estimated there could be up to 1,200 vehicles in the car park. Many of those that were there exploded after catching fire, further spreading the fire.

Flights will remain blocked until at least Wednesday night. At 5am on Wednesday morning the fire had not yet been put out and the police and firefighters will need time to make the area safe. Hundreds of people are now stranded at the airport, which is the fifth largest in the UK.