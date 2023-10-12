The MotoGP starting grid will be full again this weekend, at the Indonesian Grand Prix. Upon arrival in Mandalika, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, Alex Rins and Alex Marquez were all deemed fit by the World Championship doctors to compete in the 15th round of the 2023 season.

The only one who at the moment has not yet obtained the “fit” is Marco Bezzecchi, recovering from the broken collarbone suffered last Saturday at the Ranch, who will arrive on the island of Lombok in the middle of the night and will therefore undergo the check-up before the inaugural round of free practice on Friday.

The most long-standing injury is that of Rins: the Honda LCR rider fractured his tibia and fibula during the Sprint of the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello. He tried to return to Motegi two weeks ago, then deciding to stop after free practice because he was still very sore. However, he is determined to prove himself again in Indonesia.

Next on this list is Bastianini. The Ducati rider fractured his left wrist and left ankle in a giant crash at the start of the Catalan Grand Prix, which he himself had triggered. After missing the San Marino, India and Japan Grands Prix, he will finally return to the saddle of his Desmosedici GP in Mandalika, just as his recovery schedule predicted from the start.

In the case of Alex Marquez and Luca Marini, it is worth remembering that both were injured at the start of the non-European tour, at the Buddh International Circuit. The driver from Cervera broke three ribs (the sixth, seventh and eighth) on his left side in a fall that occurred in the final stages of Q1. The Italian of the Mooney VR46 fractured his collarbone in an accident that occurred at the start of the Sprint with his teammate Marco Bezzecchi. For this he will also have to serve a long lap penalty in Indonesia.

If Bezzecchi also gets the green light, the Mandalika weekend could be the first of 2023 with the full lineup. In the opening round, in Portimao, Pol Espargaro had in fact been seriously injured in an accident that occurred in Free Practice 2. Furthermore, Enea Bastianini had not taken part in the long race after fracturing his shoulder blade in the Sprint. It is curious, however, that from that moment the complete grid materialized only six Grands Prix from the end of the World Championship.

