We still haven’t recovered from the Halloween jam on streaming platforms (and there are still 10 days left), and Disney+ already has the next binge ready, with Christmas movies and series. We’ll see Disney+ series and movie premieres for November 2023.

The novelty that Disney+ advertises the most for next November is Criminals, a series about thugs who want to leave the past behind. But when that past is going to hurt his family, there is no choice but to confront it.

Criminals premieres on November 29, it is a Disney+ original series.

New series and movies in November on Disney+

If you are between 14 and 28 years old you belong to Generation Z. Just like the protagonist of Murder at the end of the world.

An amateur detective and tech-savvy hacker named “Darby Hart” (Emma Corrin) is summoned along with eight other guests by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to a remote, dazzling location. When one of the guests turns up dead, Darby must put all her skills to use to prove it was a murder.

Murder at the end of the world is an FX original series, and premieres on Disney+ on November 14.

The third featured content of the month is Brawn GP: An impossible team. Keanu Reeves tells one of the greatest stories in Formula 1. Ross Brawn bought a private team for one pound sterling, and with a small budget and private capital, he made it world champion.

This four-part docuseries includes interviews with motorsport icons such as Jenson Button and Rubens Barrichello. It arrives on November 15.

We also have the series Australia: Faraway Downsbased on the movie Australia, and new episodes of Star Wars: The Adventures of the Young Jedi and Spidey and his superteam, along with the new season of Solar Oppositesarriving November 1.

And although there are still two months until Christmas, you can get into the mood with season 2 of What a Claus family!, which arrives on November 8, and What a Christmas Eveon November 15.

On November 29 you will be able to see season 3 of Reservation Dogsand on November 17, season 2 of Elite Squad.

In the movies section, we have The queen of the contests. Two sisters travel throughout the United States participating in all the contests they can, to pay off their mother’s debts. Premieres on November 3. Finally, Discovering love in Fairhopeon November 22.

Remember that starting November 1, rates on Disney+ increase, and the new plan arrives with advertising. Shared accounts are also prohibited.

In Disney+ premieres for November 2023 we miss their powerful franchises, like Star Wars, Marvel, or Disney or Pixar movies. Will these new features be enough to compensate for the price increase?