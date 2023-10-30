We show you all the Brooklyn Visions missions and their rewards in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

In this guide we are going to see all Brooklyn Visions missionsnails Miles Morales exclusive activities, one of the protagonists in the new Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. A fairly free mission line, also short, that can give us several rewards for fairly simple tasks. First we will have to complete the main mission “Heal the world” to unlock these activities.

All Brooklyn Visions Missions

There’s a total of 5 missions to completeall of them on the Miles university campus, in Williamsburgthere is no loss, especially since upon completing the first of the missions, three more will appear, and later the last one. Missions are small taskseven school pranks but for which the hand of Spider-Man comes in handy, in most cases we will be guided by the map and what to do.

Below you have the location of all the missions, although it is difficult to lose sight of them. The triangles, those of the school brand, will have blue and yellow colors.

The missions and rewards are as follows:

Club fair in BVRewards: 800 experience, city tokens x8, components x80.senior jokeReward: 1000 experience, components x80, city tokens x8.BaileRewards: 1000 experience, city tokens x8, components x80.Lights Camera actionRewards: 1000 experience, components x80, city tokens x8.A gift (necessary to complete all previous missions)Rewards: 1200 experience, x160 components and x15 city tokens. Because it is the last mission we will also receive the Boricua suit.

For completing the entire line of missions we will also get the “Brooklyn Pride” trophy.

If you have questions about the wall-crawler game, you can consult the frequently asked questions section.

