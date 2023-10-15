We show you all the materials and resources that we can get in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and what each one is for.

The new Assassin’s Creed Mirage It’s not like previous RPGs of the saga, but we also find quite a variety in their materials or currencies, something necessary to progress with our protagonist and his equipment. The number of resources that we can find through chests or rewards It’s not that high, but it’s good to know the uses for each thing.

We are going to review one by one what they are for, and how to obtain them, all the types of resources, emblems, materials or diagrams.

Here we mainly find payment currencies or emblems:

Dirams: the main currency and currency in Baghdad, necessary for buying or bribing in general. We can get more from chests, baskets, vases, as rewards or by stealing from people.Scholar’s Favor Emblem: These emblems are made for scholars and artists, pay musicians or buy special maps. We can obtain them as a reward for contracts or by robbing people.Power Favor Emblem: These emblems are for officers, guards or rebels, we can pay mercenaries to help us or bribe the munadi and reduce our notoriety. We can obtain them as rewards for contracts or by robbing people.Merchant’s Favor Emblem: These emblems are made to bribe merchants to help us, improve the price of the stores or try to mix us between groups of them. We can obtain them as rewards for contracts or by robbing people.

Upgrade Materials

Los Upgrade materials are necessary to improve our outfits, weapons or tools, in blacksmiths or tailor shops. All of them obtainable in the same way: golden chests, contract rewards or by purchasing from any merchant in the city. There are 3 materials in this game:

LeatherSteel ingotComponents

Conversion diagrams

On the other hand, we must also take into account the conversion diagramssome scrolls tied to weapons or outfitsnecessary also for improvement to the next level. These are mainly obtained by ranking up as hidden, from equipment chests or as a reward for helping people in Baghdad.

If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

