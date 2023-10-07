In this Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide we show you all the skills that we can unlock to improve our combat and stealth ability.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage we have access to different branches of skills to improve our capabilities in combat or stealth. We will need skill points to improve each skill, Each one will require a certain number of points, normally ascending as we advance in each branch. Other skills are also unlocked with the possibility of acquiring them as you progress through the story.

All skills

In this guide we are going to see all the skills, what each one costs and how to get more skill points.

All skills

Below we leave you all the skills ordered by point cost and by branch.

SkillsRamaCostDescriptionReturn KickPhantom1After successfully deflecting, press Triangle/Y to launch an attack on the blocked enemy.Slow FallPhantom2You will automatically roll when falling from a dangerous height, to avoid taking as much damage.Assassins’ Concentration Ability 1Phantom2Adds an additional section to the concentration bar.Murder chainGhost3After a kill you can perform another kill on a nearby enemy or within sight with throwing knives if available.Assassin Concentration Ability 2Ghost3Adds an additional section to the concentration bar.Air AttackGhost3Slows down time in the air when aiming with knives. Dodge and RollGhost4You can dodge the enemy’s unblockable attack to get behind them at the right moment.Concentration BoostGhost4The concentration bar fills faster after each stealth kill.Auto-pickup Trickster1Loot the enemy automatically after a kill.Elixir Pouch Trickster2Increases the number of elixirs you you can carry at once in 1.Extra Tool Capacity 1Trickster2You can unlock a new tool slot.Extra Tool Capacity 2Trickster2You can unlock a new tool slot.Extra Tool Capacity 3Trickster2You can unlock a new tool slot.Knife PickupTrickster3Recover the throwing knives from the corpse of your enemies.Thief MasterTrickster4You can steal more easily.EngineerTrickster4You can choose a second tool upgrade (rank 1) for each tool available.TrackerPredator1Enkidu’s sight reveals keys and chests, as well as secret entrances.Enkidu’s Acuity 1Predator2The perception of Enkidu increases, allowing you to mark enemies more easily.Enkidu’s Acuity 2Predator2Enkidu’s Perception increases, allowing you to mark enemies more easily.Eagle SensePredator3Enkidu’s Eye reveals enemy patrol routes.Emergency AimPredator3Holding L2/LT will automatically target the enemy in how much it detects you. To avoid detection.Amplified VisionPredator3Increases the radius of your Eagle Sight.Stealth RecognitionPredator5Automatically detects enemies and highlights them when crouching in stealth.

How to get more skill points

This is easy, We will get more skill points by completing main missionslas Baghdad stories (a collectable) or rare when completing contracts. Those are the main methods, there is nothing else we can get from, so complete missions and it will come to you, it is inevitable.

If you have more questions about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

