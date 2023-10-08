We show you the location of all the equipment chests in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to get more weapons, outfits or equipment extras.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage allows us to explore the streets of Baghdad to get materials and large equipment chests, the latter are considered collectibles in the game’s regions. We will easily distinguish them by the golden chest icon on the map or compass. Not to be confused with other chests to resupply tools o those of materialswhich are identifiable with eagle eyesight, but are not marked on the map.

In this guide we are going to show you all the equipment chests that we can find and their exact location on the map.

All equipment chests

Equipment is a vital part in an RPG, and although we are in a somewhat smaller title we maintain parts of equipment that we can change. In the chests we can find all kinds of outfits and weaponswhich at the same time we can improve later at the tailor or blacksmith, respectively.

There’s a total of 30 equipment chests in the full map of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Three are special, unlockable by shards in the secret chamber under the desert oasis, in the northern area, keep it in mind as well. On the other hand, Most chests are hidden or require a key.if this is the case, search the surroundings with the eagle viewwill always help you a lot.

We also include a map with a little more zoom, in the main area of ​​the walled city of Baghdad and its neighborhoods, so that you can find the chests more easily.

Everything you get you can equip it from the inventory section, whether swords, scimitars, daggers, armor, outfits or similar. It is also possible to obtain costumes or talismans, although these are only visual changes.

