We show you how to get all the achievements or trophies in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to complete it 100% with its collectibles, weapons and secrets.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is here and we can enjoy its adventure for many hoursas many as for complete it 100% with all achievements or trophies. We are going to show you the complete list of achievements and how to get each one so that you don’t miss anything along the way, don’t worry, it is not complex at all in this game and not as complex as others in the saga.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y PC.Hours for 100%: 50 hours approx.Online achievements: there is no.

All Assassin’s Creed Mirage achievements or trophies

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features a total of 50 achievements (51 trophies on PlayStation). Most related to the main story, collecting collectibles, exploration and other extras of doing specific things or killing a number of times in x way.

AchievementDescriptionKing of Thieves of AnbarComplete the PrologueEverything is allowedDiscover Basim’s pastBlood of GhulEliminate Al-GhulDemon’s BloodEliminate Al-RabisuBlood of SeductressEliminate Al-PairikaBlood of the Spy MasterEliminate Al-MardikhwarThe Head of the SerpentEliminate the Head of the OrderNothing is trueAchieve the Initiate Rank of the HiddenIn the Service of the LightEarn the highest rank among the HiddenSelf-ImprovementUnlock all skillsCutting EdgeFully upgrade a weaponTough skinFully upgrade an outfitStyle comes firstApply a dye to a suitIncognitoGet both costumesTreasure HuntersOpen an Emblem ChestGive me more potionsGet a total of 10 elixirsBraverySynchronize all watchtowersBird of preyMark 10 guards using EnkiduExplorationCompletely explore all territoriesIn defense of the peopleComplete 10 faction contractsCrossroadsComplete a history of BaghdadEruditionTake all 7 lost books to Al-JahizGuess, riddleGet a treasure by solving a RiddleTools of the TradeFully upgrade all toolsEagle EyeKill 75 guards with throwing knivesDecapitationShoot throwing knives at the heads of 20 guardsSleep wellSleep 10 guards with blowgun dartsAmbushHave 10 guards trigger smoke trapsSmoke VendorUse smoke bombs to hit a total of 20 guards. I want attentionDistract 10 guards by making noisesLong handsRob 50 peopleIf you fall asleep, you loseRob a guard who is affected by a blowgun dartCuriosity collectorSteal 18 artifacts and take them to DervisGreedSave up to 2007 dirhamsDawn and duskUse benches to pass the time 5 timesPatron of the artsPay musicians 5 timesMercenary patronsPay mercenaries 5 timesPatrons of industryPay merchant groups 5 timesA leaf in the crowdKill 10 guards while blending into the crowdSurprise!Kill 10 guards from hiding placesThe shadow and the flameDefeat a Shakiriyya in combatSilenceDestroy a horn bearer’s horn by throwing a knife at himNotorietyHang on with maximum notoriety for 10 minutesAnonymityAt maximum notoriety, become anonymous by tearing down the Wanted postersSpread the wordUse the services of a munadi 3 timesUnstoppableKill 5 guards with a single use of Assassin’s concentrationEagle’s WillSurvive for 10 minutes in open conflictTalented EscapistDestroy 20 scaffoldingDeath in the shadowsKill 10 guards in a row without entering open conflictCleaning the streetsHide 5 bodies in haystacksThe strength of my destinyAchieve all achievements / game trophies

We remind you that Assassin’s Creed Mirage is now available for everyone on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you have more questions about the game you can consult our frequently asked questions section.

