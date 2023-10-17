AliExpress has some juicy sales underway that leave many of the mobile phone models that have been put on sale in recent months at a great price. For example, within the Xiaomi brand we have on offer the Redmi Note 12Sthe latest member of the Chinese brand’s mid-range.

We are going to review what features this all-terrain model of the Redmi Note 12 series has and why it can be perfect for you whatever the use you are going to give it. Don’t miss the opportunity to get it at the best price on AliExpress.

Xiaomi’s all-terrain mid-range

The Redmi Note 12S has a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay display. In addition to the smooth sliding sensation at your fingertips, the software functions of the AMOLED display also offer the best energetic, immersive and eye-catching visual experience.

Plus, Redmi Note 12S comes with tons of storage and the RAM you need. It supports expandable storage up to 1TB and has 5GB of additional RAM with the memory extension. The model on offer includes as standard 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Another feature of this phone is that, despite being a cheap phone, its processor is not bad at all. Inside there is MediaTek Helio G88so it will be more than enough for your daily life, working with your phone or using many apps at the same time.

Cameras for all situations

This Redmi Note 12S has a spectacular set of triple camera with artificial intelligence. Its main camera reaches 108 MP, so you will not have problems taking photos with professional quality and exact details. In addition, it is accompanied by an ultra-wide angle lens and a macro lens to achieve different perspectives. But that’s not all, its front camera has 16 MP to take incredible selfies.

Includes a wide range of filters Cinematic Camera function, a series of photo filters based on authentic vintage film styles. Rediscover the aesthetics of a bygone era that transforms ordinary, everyday photos into nostalgic expressions of art and identity.

As for his battery, it has 5000 mAh and 33W fast charging so you are always connected. You won’t have to charge it in the middle of the day and you won’t have to worry about looking for a nearby charger. Even so, you could recover energy in a matter of minutes due to its fast charging.

Its price on AliExpress drops a few euros, something your pocket will appreciate. By following the purchase link you can find it with a 34% discount, at 174.43 euros. If you enter the discount code ES13 in the shopping cart, it will deduct another 13 euros, leaving the total at only 161.43 euros. Not bad considering that the previous price was 264.29 euros.