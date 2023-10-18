If you have tried searching for drones on AliExpress or any other store, you will have seen that there are a ton of models. There are so many that choosing one ends up being very complicated. But the S155 Pro Drone that we have selected for you and that we recommend, is a most complete option. Plus, right now it has a huge discount that will allow you to buy it 52% cheaper.

Highest quality aerial photography

One of the reasons you may want to own a drone is to take your passion for photography to the next level. Because current mobile phones give us many possibilities and great technical capacity, but there comes a time when you find yourself with certain limitations. A drone allows you to go where a mobile phone cannot and gives you the possibility of taking some photographs that will leave you amazed.

The camera is equipped with 4K HD resolution and it has a three-axis system that guarantees that you will have the ability to take photos in different ways and thus obtain the shots you are looking for. As you can see in the images, the camera system is very well implemented and is put in the hands of the user so that you are able to make the most of it in any type of situation. Not only that, but it is equipped with a powerful anti-vibration system that will prevent the snapshots you take from being shaky or not having adequate stability.

On the other hand, it is interesting to know that you can use it not only to take photos, but also for other purposes. At the end of the day, we must not forget that a drone is a device that can provide a lot of fun in different ways. You could use it simply to fly by remote control, or also as an object transporter. This S155 Pro drone in particular has a capacity to support a load of up to 500 grams, so you will surely find more than one use for it.

A drone of guarantees

There are several features in which the drone satisfactorily meets the features sought in this type of equipment. For example, it has a more than adequate battery capacity with an endurance of 40 minutes in flight, more than enough for that you take it wherever you want and then return without problems. It offers a flight of six kilometers, is capable of using 5G transmission and offers 90-degree remote control. It is also important to highlight that it has been designed so that it does not have problems in flight, with an obstacle detector that prevents collisions and high wind resistance. This will ensure that, even without much experience using drones, you can take advantage of it and enjoy using it.

Its official cost on AliExpress is 394.25 euros, but the 52% discount makes the final price at which it remains only 189.24 euros. To that you have to add the current promotion where they discount 2 euros out of every 15 up to a maximum of 10 euros, as well as the coupon for orders over 30 euros with which you will save a little more. As you can see, the price you will end up paying will be much lower than what you would expect for a drone of this level of quality.

As alternatives, we are going to recommend two drone models that are not bad either and have a different price range and features. For example, if you want to jump to an even higher level, it wouldn’t hurt to take a look at the FIMI-Dron On the other side of the scale we would recommend the KF102 Professional Drone, which has a very different design and Your discount is 69%, so you end up with just over 100 euros. If you think that its original cost is more than 350 euros, there is no doubt that it is an excellent discount.