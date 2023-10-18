In February 2024, the Alien universe takes a surprising turn in Black, White & Blood, a limited series packed with emotions

Imagine a galactic hunt in which you, yes, you, are the hunter of the Deadliest xenomorphs in the universe. Or maybe you prefer a space journey that turns into a journey to hell because of those beasts. And what about a little girl being the last survivor of a Xenomorph massacre? Hey, if you’re a fan of space horror, Marvel and 20th Century Studios are going to give you everything in a tricolor package: white, black and red. And yes, when things get really bad, there will be green too.

A totally new first issue

First things first, let’s go with the names behind this gem. Collin Kelly y Jackson Lanzing are in charge, accompanied by artist Michael Dowling, to bring us “Utopia.” In this first number, they also add Ryan Cady and Devmalya Pramanikas well as Stephanie Phillips y Marcelo Ferreira. Wow, who could ask for more?

Now, let’s talk about “Utopia.” This story is not just any adventure, friends. Is a saga that will span generations and that will take us through space in search of a perfect world. Of course, there is always the detail of the Xenomorphs, who become the worst nightmare of this society in search of Eden.

If you thought that was it, wait until you meet Maternal Instincts. Imagine being in a deep spaceship, far from any kind of help, and being the only survivor of a Xenomorph carnage. Here, a little girl he becomes the focus of the story and his only hope is an AI that guides the ship. Terrifying and emotional at the same time.

Last but not least exciting, we have The Hunt. Here the Aliens become the main attraction in a hunting game orchestrated by Weyland-Yutani for those wealthy thrill-seekers. If you’ve ever dreamed of hunting a Xenomorph, this is your time.

How Alien has permeated popular culture

If there is something that cannot be denied, it is that the concept of Xenomorfo has become a pop culture icon, since its first appearance in 1979 in Ridley Scott’s film Alien. This creature has been the subject of countless sequels, spin-offs and even crossovers with other famous characters such as Predator. The Xenomorphs aren’t just an alien race in a movie or comic; They are a representation of cosmic horrorthe insignificance of the human being in the universe, and the relentless nature of survival.

Comics aren’t new to space creatures. In fact, Dark Horse Comics had already done an excellent job of expanding this universe long before Marvel came into play. But what makes this new comic especially exciting is that it is a multidimensional exploration of these beings, offering a variety of approaches ranging from psychological horror to more fast-paced action. We’re not talking about simple monster stories; we are talking about stories that address the complexities of fear, survival, and human natureall framed in an artistic style that, without a doubt, will make more than one’s hair stand on end.

The Alien: Black, White & Blood series joins a long list of fascinating interpretations of the Alien universe, and if you’re a fan at heart, this comic is a must-have addition to your collection. Now, with new talents and perspectives on the table, the saga seems destined to continue exploring the dark recesses of space… and our imagination.

The comic will go on sale on February 7, 2024, so mark that date on your calendar. Alien: Black, White & Blood is not just another comic; is a visceral experience that Marvel promises to take to the limit. Are you up for the trip?