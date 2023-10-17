The singer-songwriter from Monterrey, Alicia Villarrealwill be presented in concert at the Telmex Auditorium next November 24 at 9:00 p.m., an evening in which he will review his most important hits both solo and with the group Límite, however, he will also give space to sing the songs from his next album ” Where everything began”. By the way, EL INFORMADOR spoke with her to find out the details of this show where Guadalajara will be the starting point.

“The truth is that it gives me a lot of excitement to be able to return after a long time since I have not been in Guadalajara, because I have been in the surroundings of Jalisco. But I want to tell you that we are going to start the tour of this new album, ‘Where it all began’, here precisely in Guadalajara… from Guadalajara to the world. We are going to do the Mexico-United States tour and we will start on November 24 here at the Telmex Auditorium,” he shares.

So the people of Guadalajara will have a first look at this spectacle of “The spoiled girl”. “It’s a new show. We are making a selection of songs that has been great. Because, well, thank God, there are many hits and we have made some medleys to be able to include as many songs as possible (the wide repertoire). We are going to take a tour of the entire history, from the first album with Límite, to this new one that in two weeks the single will be released and people will be able to find out the most recent. And that night, well, there we are also going to present this new song and there will be many surprises.”

He highlights that it has not yet been defined which song will be released first, but he asks the public to write to his social networks and express which concept is best for them: “An eye for an eye” or “Better than you.”

Now that the Mexican regional is so in vogue, we must remember that Alicia He marked a watershed with his music, covering styles such as Texan, Grupero, Ranchero and Ballad. So during the concert he promises memorable moments. “There is everything for them to dance, to sing, to make them very thirsty and to drink whatever they want. I have been blessed to have a career of many years and we have done many duets as well… collaborations. And well, that night we will be taking a kind of tour of my entire career. I hope people have a good time.”

As for what it means for Alicia to look back at the entire career she has built, she confesses: “I am an artist who has been around for many years, but she has few albums that people sing and have made them their own. That’s why we also come with a new album, now titled ‘Where everything began’, it’s ranchero, it’s the first time I’ve produced an album, it has 10 songs. I am a singer-songwriter in this material, I pay a brief tribute to Mr. Rubén Fuentes, who was the one who most inspired me to make this ranchero material. And now, I’m very anxious, I want the date to arrive so that you can understand a little about all this that we are creating.” The project would be published in January 2024.

As for her own adventure in producing her own material, She expresses that she has matured and grown in the artistic environment, so she feels very fulfilled. “Now I have been fortunate to have my freedom and today I was able to make an album for myself.” But also thinking about what your audience wants. He highlights that this had not happened before because he came from being at a record label where “there was a world of people doing the project, who also added to it, but in this case it is the first time that I have that opportunity to create for the public, as I have always done, but without limitations. So, yes it is a very important stage for me, because as a woman producer and composer, the arrangements are also mine and I worked on them for a long time, because I took advantage of the pandemic when we were locked down and I am doing things that I had not done for a long time, but I wanted to do it. So, now I dared and I hope that people like them.”

The star reiterates that in this new stage, She is making the music she likes, but she has also listened to her people to find out what they want to hear from her. “I always take care of who I am as an artist, I am respectful, I am very dedicated and I believe that that essence is not lost. On the album people can realize that she is indeed her ‘spoiled güerita’ but with new songs that the public was already requesting and demanding.”

He confesses that long ago, there were those They made her doubt herself as a composer, and this was very hard for her, but she has also realized that both she and her other female colleagues have known how to give themselves the place they deserve. “Nowadays a lot of strength has been gained, that is already very noticeable, there are many good voices where they themselves compose their songs.” So, in this new stage, the people who love her and follow her so much can expect other great hymns, as happened with “Te que fue grande la maregua,” for example. “It was a tremendous selection of songs because I have been writing for many years and to be able to close down to 10 songs was complicated. This album is coming out very soon and the next one is coming, because there are two”, that’s right there will be part I and part II of “Where it all began”, all the songs will be unreleased and will cover the romantic, the spite, the pain and the danceable.

Your maximum pleasure

Alicia shares that one of the satisfactions she has as an artist It is knowing that the public takes ownership of what you once wrote. “I say that the most beautiful pleasure that a composer feels is when you are on stage listening to people sing what one day you had in your heart and you carried an emotion and you put it on paper and then it became a song. That’s the most wonderful thing.”

Remember that recently the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM), recognized her for more than 25 years as a composer, her and others as creatives, “of the 25 authors they were recognizing, I was the only woman. And it was really a very nice thing, but it also makes you think and look back, to say how much I cried, how much they made me doubt, how many times I came up with my own record label and how they were limiting me with my songs.” She highlights that the road has not been easy for her and other women in the union. “At the time with Límite, if I remember correctly, I only recorded one author. I mean, men always predominate and yes, that’s fine, but women also have that feeling to say nice things and true things.”

He also anticipates that with his daughter Melanie too Surprises are coming, because he will do a special on this new material that is about to be released. “We are just organizing that with some fellow artists and friends. And there is a duet with Melanie on this album. At first I wanted something more upbeat and then she said… ‘mom, I just want to sing something more intense.’ And well, we are in the selection of songs together with several artists. And that, well, very soon I’m also going to talk to you.”

Agenda

Alicia Villarreal in concert. Friday, November 24 at 9:00 p.m. in the Telmex Auditorium. Invoices 350 to 1,150 pesos. For sale at Ticketmaster and auditorium ticket offices.

MF

Themes

Alicia Villarreal Singers

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions