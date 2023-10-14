Sometimes, empathy only comes when someone goes through the same process. Alicia was very cruel to her friend Victoria and, after asking her to break up with Diana, she was glad that their relationship did not come to fruition, without understanding how much her friend was suffering.

But life has not taken long to teach Alicia a great lesson and, realizing that his marriage was going to be doomed to failure, Román canceled his wedding plans with the lawyer, leaving her in the lurch.

Now, the friends have regained good harmony, united by heartbreak. The lawyer has greatly regretted her attitude: “Until recently I had the same prejudices as your family. It seems that until something bad happens to you you do not realize the suffering of others.”

