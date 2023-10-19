The Netflix series will soon return with a final game that will complete the infamous deck, but it will need to clear up a few things.

A few weeks ago, Netflix surprised fans with the announcement of the third season of Alice in Borderland, the japanese series which is even more brutal than The Squid Game and which, for two seasons, has fascinated with its staging and twists.

If you have not seen both seasons, we recommend that you stop reading because we are going to talk with spoilers out of strict necessity.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

The series of Netflix closed the deck with the defeat of the figures in its second season: games even more complicated than Arisu and company managed to win against all odds. Meanwhile, they discovered that the world of the series was more complex than it seems: with citizens, players and dealers.

After defeating all the figures, Arisu returns to the real world and wakes up in a hospital after a meteorite has wreaked havoc in Tokyo. She doesn’t remember anything, but a strange feeling runs through her mind. All surviving Borderland characters suffer from amnesia and they don’t remember anything about what they experienced in that world, why?

What’s going to happen in Alice in Borderland season 3?

The return to Netflix of the adaptation of haro sleeve Aso (Aso Haro) arises from that cliffhanger that they leave us with Jokerthe wild card in the deck that has not come into play.

The main question is how this card will come into play in the new season, since everyone is supposed to have returned to the real world, right?

The series doesn’t say it outright, but the manga makes it pretty clear that Borderland comes to serve as a purgatory where all the souls victims of the catastrophe end up. Those who make it through the games are worthy of returning, while the losers, well, their on-screen fate is pretty clear.

In the manga, in fact, a direct comparison with the Sanzu River which, according to Japanese folklore, must be crossed by souls through three predestined paths: a bridge, a ford or snake-infested waters.

One of the first issues that this new season – I assume it will be the last – of Alice in Borderland on Netflix will have to deal with is defining where the players are and how they can return to Borderland for this last game – if they are not already there – and, in the process, recover their memories.

Without a doubt, the final batch of Alice in Borderland episodes looks very good. Remember to keep an eye on the news about the series, because it may not be too long to find out its release window or the progress of its production.