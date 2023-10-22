Suara.com – Since being put together in the horror film project Indigo, the friendship between Amanda Manopo and Aliando Syarief has become even closer.

In fact, they do not hesitate to show their closeness in public. For example, when Aliando Syarief casually put his hand on Amanda Manopo’s thigh.

Amanda Manopo and Aliando Syarief (Instagram/@hitmakestudios)

Not only shown in gestures, Aliando did not hesitate to express what he felt to Amanda Manopo.

This was stated by Amanda Manopo in the Tuah Kreazi podcast on Thursday (19/10/2023).

“Once he called me early in the morning and he just (said), ‘what are you doing? I miss you,'” said Amanda Manopo, which surprised the host, Praz Teguh.

“What’s the time?” Praz asked while driving the car, quoted from @nyonya_gosip’s upload on Sunday (22/10/2023).

“Three. Three o’clock in the morning. (The person) was already very sound asleep and I picked up the phone because I thought he was afraid for some reason, right? I was afraid he had saved my number as a favorite, so if there was anything, people could call straight away. , right,” explained Amanda Manopo.

Knowing that Aliando just wanted to say that he missed him, Amanda Manopo was immediately annoyed.

“I immediately cursed, ‘damn you, I’m sleeping too. You’re bothering me’,” he continued, which was greeted by laughter from Praz.

Even so, Amanda Manopo still showed her concern for Aliando Syarief’s safety.