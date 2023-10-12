Algeria, interest in corporate shares of our strategic assets. An additional risk after the war in Israel

L’Algeria as soon as the war broke out between Israel and the Palestine she immediately took sides: “We stand with Hamas“. But being the our main gas supplierafter the consequences of the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine, this risks being a serious problem for Italy in case the situation becomes further complicated. But it doesn’t end there, the Algerian government has decided to strengthen its partnership with our country. The Mattei plan to help Africa – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – risks becoming the exact opposite, that is to say a plan in which Algeria will help the Meloni government looking for funds for maneuver. The authorities of Algiers, in fact, learned of Italy’s intention to sell for around 21 billionimportant public assets, state shareholdingssmall jewels.

The Algerians they are aware that Italy when selling pcould impose special conditionsfrom golden powerbut Algeria could, in turn, double its profits improving its GDP which has not been calculated for decades. This great confidence in their means – continues Il Fatto – derives from the gas and oil revenues they brought exports to Italy from 5.5 billion in 2021 to 18.2 in 2023. According to data from the Algerian financial law (ICE source), the country’s economic growth rate is expected to reach 4.1% in 2023 and 4.6% in 2025; revenue from exports of goods is expected to reach 46.3 billion dollars in 2023, on a GDP that reached 2022 233 billion dollars. The trade balance should record a surplus of 9.4 billion dollars in 2023 up to 11.6 billion dollars in 2025 and the balance of payments a surplus that will reach 6.8 at the end of 2025. Finally, foreign exchange reserves should increase from $59.7 billion in 2023 to $69 billion at the end of 2025.

