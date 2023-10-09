Djamel Belmadi, Algeria’s technical commissioner, spoke about the Milan midfielder, who must choose the national team to play for

Il Milanhe arrived at the stop in the best possible way. The Rossoneri beat the Genoa in Marassi and conquered the solitary first place,+2 over Inter. Now the championships stop to make room for national.

Speaking of national teams, it’s still there uncertainty about the future of Yacine Adli. The Rossoneri midfielder is born in Francebut it is of Algerian origin. And now he will have to choose which national team to play for.

A tal proposito, Djamel Belmadi, C.T. dell'Algeria, he expressed himself thus: "Adli did not change his sporting nationality. He cannot be summoned. The work is done, but his change of sporting nationality, in which the first step begins with the will of the player, has not been done. Everything will depend on his willingness to come".

October 9, 2023 (modified October 9, 2023 | 6:27 pm)

