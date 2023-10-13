The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air left us with plenty of iconic moments, but Carlton’s dance is in a league of its own.

For six seasons, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was one of the series most successful on American television and replicated that success around the world. It was the series that catapulted Will Smith to fame before becoming a movie idol, the series about the two aunts Viv… the series of Carlton Ball.

Although Will Smith was the undisputed star of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, each member of the Banks family had their time to shine. Some did not take advantage of the opportunity and offered sincere but typical performances. Then we had Alfonso RibeiroOf course.

The actor who played Carlton Banks even eclipsed Will Smith in some moments of the series. His role as a posh kid would not have been the same without his iconic dance, often to the tune of Tom Jones: the Carlton.

Ribeiro had plenty of opportunities to perform the dance throughout the six seasons of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and, in fact, even Will Smith tried to imitate it, without much success, in the final episode of the series.

Alfonso Ribeiro’s big secret in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

In 2021, when the iconic sitcom celebrated 25 years since the final episode aired, Ribeiro admitted that he deliberately avoided teaching Will Smith the steps of his hypnotic wobble. He told this in a talk with Yahoo!.

“My goal was to make him look bad. If I had perfected it, it could have been Will’s dance, and I couldn’t allow that!”

The actor’s moments dancing in the series are one of the things that are most remembered when talking about The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, along with Will’s jokes about his Uncle Phil (James Avery) or the many forced departures of Jazz of the Banks mansion.