Alfa Romeo, encouraged by the six points gained in Qatar, has set its sights on seventh place in the Constructors’ World Championship which is controlled by Williams with a seven point lead. In Lusuail for the first time in the 2023 season the two drivers both finished the GP in the top 10, fueling the Swiss team’s hope of managing to catch up in the next five races.

The “biscione” team, while other teams have dragged their feet on development by dedicating themselves only to the 2024 cars, continues the evolution of the C43 with an important modification to the bottom which debuts in Austin.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C43: here is the detail of the modified bottom with the appearance of a long cantilevered profile

The trailing edge of the pavement has been redesigned approximately halfway down the car: the U-shaped slot between the two upwardly curved elements has disappeared, to leave space for a real wing profile that is detached from the bottom. The carbon element is cantilevered from the bottom which is no longer flat, but has large anti-porpoising areas with specific expansion chambers useful for limiting the phenomenon of bouncing.

The floor edge wing is anchored to the pavement by a metal profile which also acts as a flow diverter. At Alfa Romeo they hope to be able to risk lower aerodynamic settings to increase the load and speed in fast corners, improving the behavior of the car which has always had too much resistance to progress.

