We all remember ALF, right? One of the most emblematic series of the eightiesa sitcom that continues to be hilarious today (possibly because of the not-for-all-audience edge that its humor sometimes had: apparently the best of the series was in the jokes that didn’t make the final cut or that were directly left out. ideas on the writers’ table) about a furry alien who lives with an Earth family.

Its success lasted for four seasons and just over a hundred episodes, and ALF became a pop icon. And not only in the United States: in Germany, the actor who dubbed ALF even recorded two albums giving life to the extraterrestrial. Popularity multiplied in derivative products such as two animated series (‘ALF’ and ‘The Tales of ALF’), a curious talk show (in 2004!), a movie (the failed ‘ALF Project’) and a couple of projects that did not come out (a new film already in the new century and a reboot for Warner not long ago, in 2018.

And, of course, Marvel comics. For four years, the publisher published 50 issues (and three annuals) of the character under its Star Comics imprint. In this imprint, Marvel published titles aimed at children., often based on animated series or toy franchises. The most popular ones were starring Spider-Ham (the Spider-Man parody is back in fashion thanks to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’), Heatcliff, the Star Wars series ‘Ewoks’ and ‘Droids, the Care Bears, Little Ones and many others.

‘ALF’ was one of the longest-running series (it lasted 50 issues, extending two years longer than the television series) and had a very interesting creative team (which brought these comics closer to a ‘MAD’ style parody ‘ than to the simpler and more childish comics of the rest of the line): Michael Gallagher as screenwriter (who, in fact, was in ‘MAD’ and in more light-hearted Marvel comics, such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’), Dave Manak as artist (another Star Comics history and various parody comics), and as inker and colorist, the great Marie Severin.

That ALF was a Marvel character thanks to the twists and turns of television licenses should not surprise anyone, much less in a label where it shared space with Saturday morning cartoons and ‘Star Wars’ characters. What is more strange is that Marvel decided to include it in its lineup of events crossovers, which at that time were monstrous and required including the entire publisher’s catalog. At that time, a saga like ‘Secret Wars II’, for example, made absolutely all the characters in the house meet, each one in their collection, with the Almighty.

ALF in the war (from Evolution)

Marvel realized that these things could become excessive and in 1988, in their Evolution War event, they tried to limit the appearance of the High Evolutionary (you will remember his version in the MCU in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ‘) to the annual numbers of each collection. And it was ALF’s turn, although the truth is that the Evolution War plot suited his nature well.

The plan of the High Evolutionary, one of the best geneticists in the world, is to create hyperevolved beings to discover the mysteries of existence. His ultimate plan is to evolve the human species to become supreme, eliminating what he considers threats to genetic purity. A plan that, in order to fit into series as disparate as X-Men or The Punisher, branched out in an impossible way with no less impossible themes.

In 1988, ALF had his own annual in his collection, so he had to bow to Marvel’s demands: the fifth story of the comic tells us about the friendly alien’s encounter with the High Evolutionary. He contacts ALF when the alien tries to rescue his friend Brian, the youngest of the family he lives with, from a summer camp, where he mistakenly thinks he has gone against his will.

The High Evolutionary wants to question ALF about his home planet, Melmac, but the alien tells him that it was destroyed, as is canonical in the character’s lore. The High Evolutionary makes an even more mind-blowing deduction, crossing ALF with the X-Men: The person responsible for that destruction has been none other than Dark Phoenix. The High Evolutionary then abandons his contact with ALF, warning him not to interfere with his purpose of hyperevolving humans.

ALF wakes up in the last panel (with a style reminiscent of the wonderful ‘MAD’ plagiarist that Marvel published at the time, ‘What The–?!’) surrounded by the Evolution War annuals. He has been stuffed with cross-overs like someone stuffed with fabada, and he has had a nightmare. A few years later, however, the Official Handbook of the Marvel Universe would confirm that the experience was authentic, definitively immersing ALF in the Marvel continuity. What a trip.

Header: Marvel

In Xataka | Marvel Zombies: the macabre origin of the superheroes turned into the living dead that we have seen in ‘What if…?’

In Xataka | How to watch all Marvel movies and series in chronological order