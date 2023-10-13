Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Alexander Marwata defended his boss, Firli Bahuri, who signed the arrest warrant for former Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL) as an investigator.

Alex touched on the old KPK Law (UU) and the new 2019 KPK Law after being revised.

“Actually, the old Corruption Eradication Commission Law and the new one are no different in terms of their main duties and functions. You can read it in Article 6. There, the Corruption Eradication Committee’s task is to prevent, coordinate, supervise, carry out inquiries, investigations and prosecutions,” said Alex at the KPK’s Red and White Building, Jakarta, Friday (13/9/2023).

According to him, those given the mandate in the KPK Law to carry out a number of tasks are the KPK leadership.

“So, even though it is not stated in the new law, the leadership is the highest person in charge of the institution. Officially, up to now we still believe that the KPK leadership is the highest person in charge of the institution. If not the leader, who else is it? That’s impossible. as well as the KPK Supervisory Board,” he explained.

“Therefore, the leadership delegates to the deputy for enforcement for investigative efforts. Of course, if the leadership is not an investigator, not a public prosecutor, we can’t also delegate that authority to investigators at the Corruption Eradication Commission, right? That’s the legal logic,” he continued.

Previously, former KPK investigator and chairman of the IM57+ Institute, M Praswad Nugraha, considered that Firli could not sign SYL’s arrest warrant as an investigator.

“With the amendment to Article 21 paragraph (4) of Law Number 19 of 2019 concerning the Corruption Eradication Commission which states that the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission will no longer act as investigators and public prosecutors at the Corruption Eradication Commission with an amendment to the clause which changes the terms investigators and public prosecutors to state officials. This means that the leadership “The KPK is no longer an investigator and public prosecutor,” he said.

