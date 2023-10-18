When all this home automation and voice-controlled smart homes started, we soon began to see how each one had their platform and wanted all the other manufacturers to make compatible products for them.

This, obviously, reduced the possibilities for users to increase the possible benefits of companies that wanted only their solution to succeed. Luckily, many devices began to become compatible with various platforms, but never completely.

Since the release of Matter, the interconnection standard for smart things in the home, buying a plug and having it work in any home, regardless of what you have in it, is now possible. The plugs with Meross are sold on Amazon and are now discounted by 25% by applying the coupon we find on their product page.

Pack of 2 Meross plugs

There are numerous advantages to having a smart plug in our home to connect the router, the TV, or, above all, the fans, radiators, stoves or dehumidifiers that do not have an integrated remote control with Alexa or Google Home, for example. With these Meross smart plugs we can do it, and we can do it from any assistant, application or platform available. Matter is compatible with all of them.

Taking into account that each plug costs less than 15 euros, it makes little sense to buy one compatible only with Alexa or another only compatible with Google Assistant, because for the same price you can have one compatible with all of them even if you don’t need it right now.

But what about in the future? This Matter standard adopted by Meross ensures that we can change our assistant without having to change all the connected devices in the house. Today Alexa may be the best and most convenient for you, but maybe, in two years, you will want to return to the Apple ecosystem. Will you change everything or will you continue to be locked into a single ecosystem by not changing the plugs?

Its installation is really simple from the application for Android and iOS, and once it is connected to the network you can integrate it with the voice assistant or the application you use at home. In addition, Meross smart plugs record each other’s energy consumption. With the internal energy meter for sockets, the Meross app provides real-time reports on how much energy your devices consume, as well as historical data. In addition, electricity production can be measured, which is suitable for monitoring the solar panels in your home if you have them, for example.

Buy a pack of two Meross plugs for 27.75 euros by applying the coupon that comes on the product page (the amount will be discounted when making the payment).

