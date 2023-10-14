Alex Marquez is the only MotoGP rider not to participate in this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver attempted to take part in the round on the island of Lombok, but was forced to stop after the first free practice session due to severe pain in his ribs.

The rider from Cervera fractured three ribs, the sixth, seventh and eighth on the left side, three weeks ago, in a fall during qualifying for the Indian GP. This is an injury for which patience and care are the only remedies, since surgical intervention is not possible.

“Today it hurts a little more,” admitted Marquez during free practice 2 on Saturday morning, speaking to MotoGP.com. “But that’s normal. I knew before coming here that I would be limited, but as a driver I told myself that I wanted to try. That’s how things go. It’s not too painful to ride, but I have to think about the other two races ahead of me, so I have to be a little careful.”

“It’s one of the worst injuries I’ve ever had, because it can’t be remedied with metal plates or anything. So it’s better to be cautious, there’s no point in trying to gain points here. It’s better to get back into shape and finish the season well because I don’t have nothing at stake in the championship,” he continued.

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

To make matters worse, doctors suspect that the youngest of the Marquez brothers may have a fractured fourth rib. “Yesterday we saw that there could be a fourth rib fracture, which would have occurred after India. It could have happened at home or something, because when you break three, the others are very fragile, I would say. We will have to confirm that” , explained the Gresini Racing driver.

“Ribs 6, 7 and 8 are broken by India, and it seems that rib 9 is also broken,” he added, excluding as a possible cause the accident he suffered on Friday, during the first tests he was able to carry out in Mandalika. “I didn’t break anything in yesterday’s fall, it was very simple. But I think I might have broken it at home, getting out of bed or something. That remains to be seen, but it doesn’t change my recovery or my return date “.

Thanks to the extra rest, Alex Marquez hopes to make his return next week at Phillip Island, although he does not rule out having to wait for the third stage of the Asian triple event, that of Buriram: “It’s not the best track,” he said regarding to the Australian track. “Physically it’s quite demanding, with changes of direction, and that’s where I suffer the most. But we’ll do our best. If it’s not like that, I’ll wait for Thailand,” he concluded.

