Eight-time world champion Marc Marquez will leave Honda at the end of the season for a sensational move to the Ducati satellite team Gresini in 2024. Marquez’s decision to race a one-year-old Desmosedici and sever ties with the team official Honda with a season to spare arrives in a difficult period for the Japanese company.

Marquez only signed a one-year deal with Gresini and told media at last weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix that he did so to find out if he can rediscover the pleasure of riding a MotoGP.

Speaking to British broadcaster TNT Sport, Alex Marquez admitted that his brother will consider retiring at the end of 2024 if he still isn’t enjoying racing, but believes that any doubts he has will vanish after the first test with Ducati in Valencia in November.

“That’s what he said, to have a year to see if he still likes this world,” said Alex Marquez, who missed the Indonesian GP with a rib injury. “He’s really open with me and he said ‘ok, if I don’t have fun I’ll retire’. That’s how it is.”

“It’s a possibility that is now underway. He wants to see if he can have fun again, if he can be fast after the injury. I have no doubts, but he has his doubts. He has every reason to have them, because I had them too I did last year with Honda. But I’m sure that in Valencia, after just one day, he will have a lot of fun and these doubts he has in his head will disappear very quickly.”

Alex Marquez, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Marc Marquez’s Indonesian GP proved to be difficult, as he crashed in both races at the Mandalika circuit. His crash total this season rose to 23, further highlighting why he has decided to leave the RC213V in 2024.

Speaking to DAZN after the Grand Prix, Marquez said: “There’s not long left until the end of the season. I want to apologize to the team, this weekend we went downhill when normally it’s the opposite. Now it’s time to take a small step back In the last few races, starting with India, it seemed that we were further ahead.

“We encourage each other, we see each other more with the riders in front and this makes us lose references. Now it’s time to return to the mentality of Silverstone and Montmelo, take a small step back and finish the races.” Commenting on the accident, he said: “I was very calm. After the Sprint I was very calm, I wasn’t stressed. But it was one of those falls you don’t see coming. Without notice. It’s worse to fall while trying not to fall than to push. In the sprint I understood the fall, but today it wasn’t like that.”

