The clear stance taken by the president of Alessandria, Enea Benedetto, after the Daspo imposed on a Grays fan who allegedly addressed racist insults to a Trento player

Execrable and regrettable episode during the Lega Pro match between Trento and Alessandria played in the last round of group A. The repeated racist insults from a fan of the Piedmontese team to a Trento player cost the manager of the team a Daspo deplorable behavior and have aroused general indignation. The police commissioner of Trento, Maurizio Improta, has issued a new provision which prohibits the thirty-four-year-old, who has already been convicted and is no stranger to deplorable gestures of this kind, from accessing sporting events for the next 5 years. The fan railed against the midfielder of the team led by Bruno Tedino, Attys, as he was recovering the ball at the end of the pitch to take a corner kick. He would be from the curve and when he reached the Alexandria goal he threw a racist epithet at the Frenchman by spitting at him twice. The gialloblù continued the game but at the end of the match he reported the matter to the FIGC federal prosecutor’s office and to the Trento manager. Enea Benedetto, president of Alessandria, It immediately took a position on the matter through an official statement issued in the late evening of October 30th.

“We condemn every form of racism – we read in a statement released late in the evening of 30 October – We cannot allow execrable behavior contrary to the ethics of our sport to disfigure the image of Alessandria football. However, it is sad to note that a small minority has shown little education and incivility, overshadowing the majority of gray fans, true sportsmen, who follow the team with passion.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the Palermo world without missing any updates, stay connected to Mediagol to discover all the day’s news on the rosanero in the league.

October 31, 2023 (modified October 31, 2023 | 10:28)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED