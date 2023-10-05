The authorities warn of a new scam campaign marked by the identity theft of the National Cybersecurity Institute itself. If you have received this email you must take action.

A recent statement from the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) highlights a alarming phishing campaign that, through social engineering tactics such as phishingseeks to seize personal data.

The new cybercrime scam begins with a phone call, the number that appears on the screen is Spain —+34 6xxxxxxxx”—. A voice claims to represent a law firm on behalf of INCIBE, inquiring about an alleged fraud in which you have been a victim.

The cybercriminal then asks for your email address to clarify the situation. Hours later, in your inbox, An email reveals the reason for the call and asks for more details about the incident. This is where the danger hides.

This deceptive tactic affects anyone who has provided their email address after the aforementioned telephone call and then received the corresponding email with requests for information.

This is an example of fraudulent email:

“I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to you today in my capacity as a UK-based legal office in relation to an important matter that has been delegated to us by the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE). You are involved in a fraud scheme from which a considerable sum has been withdrawn from your account.

After INCIBE carried out the respective investigations, the case was handed over to us along with the relevant documentation to provide you with legal solutions and finalize the return of the funds taken. Please do not hesitate to contact us and provide us with full details of how you have been deceived, so that we can facilitate the resolution of this matter.

You can contact us at the address attached below: consult@incibe-inXX.XXXXX +** *********

Sincerely, Emma FoXXX Lawyer specializing in Computer Law and Cybercrime”

The disturbing thing is that not all emails have the same presentation. Some may contain keywords like “INCIBE”and although the writing of many of them has been “deficient”, perhaps due to literal translations, the risk is undeniable.

So, if in the last few days you have been contacted by a law firm related to INCIBE and you have provided your email addressyou must be alert. If you receive such an email, it is crucial to mark it as “spam” or “junk mail” and delete it immediately.

Contact the INCIBE help desk if you have been affected

If you have provided additional information, it is recommended to contact the INCIBE cybersecurity help service at 017. You must also be alert to possible misuse of your information on the web. If you have shared bank details, thoroughly review your account movements.

In times where technology is essential in our lives, it is essential to remain alert and always verify the information of any suspicious communication. Let’s remember: when faced with unexpected calls, it is best to hang up and verify by calling the official number of the aforementioned entity.