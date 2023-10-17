Extensive control system in London for the 8.45pm match but no change of programme. Belgium-Sweden: meeting between the federations for the recovery date, we will start again from 1-1

by our correspondent Fabio Licari

17 October – London

Maximum state of alert, naturally, for the European Championship qualifying matches, but no change of programme. Not even for the Italy match. A technical meeting has just ended in London with the representatives of the two national teams playing at Wembley this evening: there will be no changes to the safety device already envisaged. There will be a full house with over 85 thousand spectators, including 2,100 Italians in the guest sector (in addition to those naturally scattered throughout the stands). Confirmed by the local police authorities that the security device envisaged is nevertheless high profile: at the entrance gates, metal detector checks and bag checks for everyone.

belgium-sweden

For UEFA at the moment all the matches on the calendar of the eighth day of qualifying for Euro 24 will take place as normal. Public order outside the stadiums must be guaranteed by the police, collaboration with UEFA is total. Regarding Belgium-Sweden, interrupted yesterday at 1-1 due to the events in Brussels, a meeting is scheduled between the two federations to decide when to resume the match which will have to resume from where it ended, with 45 minutes still to play. Furthermore, UEFA has indicated that a minute’s silence will be observed in this evening’s matches in memory of the victims of the Brussels attack.